Best bet: FIRST CAPTAIN (8)

Best value: FANTASIOSO (6)

FIRST: No Time Alone owns turf breeding on both sides of pedigree; call in race that should be non-wagering exhibition. Flip My Id is training sharply for debut; follow the money. Uni Loves a Fight noticeably picked up the tempo in final drill; worth a look.

SECOND: Feast returns to dirt and should be favorably positioned in compact field. Posse Can Disco is speedy and will prove very tough on soft lead. Extreme Force drops and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Bourbon Rising was speed-sharpened in sprint last; controlling front-runner with proper ride. Road to Success was a tough-trip seventh on Gulfstream grass last out; very interesting. Mo Heat was a game second in last; must consider.

FOURTH: Orb in the Tower drops, adds blinkers and moves to grass; improvement predicted. Majestic Sky bested a next-out winner when a sharp second last time; very playable. Eight Weeks Long could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Awesome Indra was a wire-to-wire winner in first start on Belmont loam; more to come. Sweet Mia could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; dangerous. Baby Boss consistently delivers strong efforts; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Fantasioso should pack enhanced kick with cutback to shorter marathon. Moon Over Miami is another that owns strong late wallop; big-time player. Epic Bromance is fresh and fleet-footed; front-running threat.

SEVENTH: Creative Cairo gets class relief after being pace- and position-compromised in last; three tight works in the interim seal the deal. Windfall Profit will prove to be a very tough customer if allowed to crawl uncontested on the lead. Princess Fawzia owns positional speed; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: First Captain tallied fast late-pace figure when winning last and fired half-mile bullet on June 27; keeps on giving. Ridin With Biden, riding a two-race winning streak, ships in for sharp Philly-based barn; worth long look. Snow House, another that has won two in a row, arrives from Kentucky for Brad Cox; right in the thick of intriguing Dwyer renewal.

NINTH: High School Crush logged only win on Belmont sod; training with a purpose for first start since February. Train to Artemus is speedy, rested and gets Lasix; big-time, front-running threat. Dramatic Twist compiled eye-catching work tab for first turf start; very playable. Jades Gelly was a game second in last, but Karl Broberg barn has yet to find winner's circle this meet; mixed message.