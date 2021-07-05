TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, July 9

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: KUBIE SNACKS (9)

Best value: HEAVY ROLLER (2)

FIRST: Variant Perception owns fast late-pace figures and is training with a purpose for first start in nearly 10 months; ready to roll. Big Wonder is speedy and looms a front-end threat with soft flow. Bourbon Mission owns a win and a second in six starts on Belmont sod; must consider.

SECOND: Heavy Roller gets confident two-level price boost after determined score last week; keeps on giving. Supreme Aura also won last and has worked five times in the interim; dangerous. Heirloom Kitten exits game placing in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Love and Thunder tallied fast late-pace figures when second in both stateside starts; gets there on Friday. Miss Dracarys exits sprints and could get the early jump with aggressive handling. Star Command, a hard-fought maiden winner in last, could be positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.

FOURTH: Cozzy's Attitude concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; best guess in field of eight newcomers. Rotknee ships to NY after training swiftly at Keeneland; could be the goods. Resilient Courage is from a dam that has produced three winners from four foals to race; follow the money.

FIFTH: April Antics was a useful fourth in debut; improvement predicted. Know It All Red was a two-move second in last; very dangerous. Wish for Magic owns speed and pulls weight from the field; old-school players loved these types.

SIXTH: Principled Stand, 2-for-2, fits the signature Chad Brown profile; hop aboard. Price Talk gets favorable cutback in distance; very interesting. Blind Ambition is fresh and owns sprinter's speed; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Danebury projects as the main speed in compact field. I Love Jaxson packs solid late kick and will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Too Early owns a win, three seconds and two thirds from last six starts; logical contender.

EIGHTH: Alwayz Late gets class relief and cuts back to shorter route; forward move expected. Classic Lady owns two wins, two placings and a third from five starts on Belmont sod; big-time player. Kilkea could get the early jump in field that's light on speed; don't ignore.

NINTH: Kubie Snacks overcame poor start when a clear-cut maiden winner on Monmouth turf last out; pairs up victories. Freddymo Factor is quick from the gate and needed last; front-running threat. She So Naughty makes third start of form cycle and should be aided by additional ground; dangerous. Entwine also makes third outing since layoff and gets class relief, too; price will be tempting.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks back to the
Hard to tell who Boone will use in save opportunity
Corey Kluber of the Yankees reacts on the
Still no timetable for Kluber to return to Yankees' rotation
Jacob deGrom and James McCann of the Mets
Mets' deGrom named to All-Star Game but might not go to Denver
Gerrit Cole of the Yankees leaves a game
Lennon: Mets stick a fork in Yankees' season
Chad Green of the Yankees pitches against the
Green finishes up strong as Yanks salvage split with Mets
Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees
Chapman blows it after Cole is booed off mound
Didn’t find what you were looking for?