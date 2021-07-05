Best bet: KUBIE SNACKS (9)

Best value: HEAVY ROLLER (2)

FIRST: Variant Perception owns fast late-pace figures and is training with a purpose for first start in nearly 10 months; ready to roll. Big Wonder is speedy and looms a front-end threat with soft flow. Bourbon Mission owns a win and a second in six starts on Belmont sod; must consider.

SECOND: Heavy Roller gets confident two-level price boost after determined score last week; keeps on giving. Supreme Aura also won last and has worked five times in the interim; dangerous. Heirloom Kitten exits game placing in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Love and Thunder tallied fast late-pace figures when second in both stateside starts; gets there on Friday. Miss Dracarys exits sprints and could get the early jump with aggressive handling. Star Command, a hard-fought maiden winner in last, could be positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.

FOURTH: Cozzy's Attitude concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; best guess in field of eight newcomers. Rotknee ships to NY after training swiftly at Keeneland; could be the goods. Resilient Courage is from a dam that has produced three winners from four foals to race; follow the money.

FIFTH: April Antics was a useful fourth in debut; improvement predicted. Know It All Red was a two-move second in last; very dangerous. Wish for Magic owns speed and pulls weight from the field; old-school players loved these types.

SIXTH: Principled Stand, 2-for-2, fits the signature Chad Brown profile; hop aboard. Price Talk gets favorable cutback in distance; very interesting. Blind Ambition is fresh and owns sprinter's speed; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Danebury projects as the main speed in compact field. I Love Jaxson packs solid late kick and will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Too Early owns a win, three seconds and two thirds from last six starts; logical contender.

EIGHTH: Alwayz Late gets class relief and cuts back to shorter route; forward move expected. Classic Lady owns two wins, two placings and a third from five starts on Belmont sod; big-time player. Kilkea could get the early jump in field that's light on speed; don't ignore.

NINTH: Kubie Snacks overcame poor start when a clear-cut maiden winner on Monmouth turf last out; pairs up victories. Freddymo Factor is quick from the gate and needed last; front-running threat. She So Naughty makes third start of form cycle and should be aided by additional ground; dangerous. Entwine also makes third outing since layoff and gets class relief, too; price will be tempting.