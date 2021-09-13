Best bet: AMORE FIRE (5)

Best value: TEMPLE (8)

FIRST: Steeplechase I: Booby Trap, Baltimore Bucko, Perfect Tapatino.

SECOND: Steeplechase II: The Mean Queen, Bodes Well, Snap Decision.

THIRD: Coach Bahe is fresh and training with a purpose; call in weak field. Good Culture drops and would be aided by pace meltdown. Papa Jimmy was a clear-cut second at this level at Delaware last time; don't dismiss.

FOURTH: O'Gotten Girl could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Split Then Double packs potent late kick; logical contender. Crowding Out owns a second and a third from two starts; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Amore Fire fired 5-furlong bullet since improved fifth in last; breakthrough predicted. Gabriela's Miracle exits front-end placing in most recent; dangerous. Saratoga Kisses compiled tight work tab for first start in 56 days; worth long look.

SIXTH: Lady Petrol fits the classic Chad Brown profile; top effort on tap. Adelaide Miss owns positional speed and gets class relief; very playable. Contained was a winner on Belmont sod at spring-summer meeting; must consider.

SEVENTH: Linda Rice entry: Clench is a last-race winner and mate Happy Farm is a five-time victor at Belmont Park; potent pairing. Flat Out Beautiful, a game second in last, owns faster back figures. Free Enterprise is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Temple needed last and logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts; call based on price potential. Value Engineering owns two wins at 1 1/4-mile distance. Farmington Road is training with a purpose for first start since November; very interesting.

NINTH: Constitutionalrage gets rider upgrade after tough-trip fourth in last. Exfiltration was a better-than-it-looks sixth in lone turf outing; very interesting. Lemon Taffy compiled tight work tab for first start since claimed by Mike Maker; serious player. Duckphat could land in exotics at fat number if fractions get fast and furious. Mondeuse owns speed but lacks heart; mixed message.