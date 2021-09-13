TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, Sept. 16

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: AMORE FIRE (5)

Best value: TEMPLE (8)

FIRST: Steeplechase I: Booby Trap, Baltimore Bucko, Perfect Tapatino.

SECOND: Steeplechase II: The Mean Queen, Bodes Well, Snap Decision.

THIRD: Coach Bahe is fresh and training with a purpose; call in weak field. Good Culture drops and would be aided by pace meltdown. Papa Jimmy was a clear-cut second at this level at Delaware last time; don't dismiss.

FOURTH: O'Gotten Girl could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Split Then Double packs potent late kick; logical contender. Crowding Out owns a second and a third from two starts; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Amore Fire fired 5-furlong bullet since improved fifth in last; breakthrough predicted. Gabriela's Miracle exits front-end placing in most recent; dangerous. Saratoga Kisses compiled tight work tab for first start in 56 days; worth long look.

SIXTH: Lady Petrol fits the classic Chad Brown profile; top effort on tap. Adelaide Miss owns positional speed and gets class relief; very playable. Contained was a winner on Belmont sod at spring-summer meeting; must consider.

SEVENTH: Linda Rice entry: Clench is a last-race winner and mate Happy Farm is a five-time victor at Belmont Park; potent pairing. Flat Out Beautiful, a game second in last, owns faster back figures. Free Enterprise is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Temple needed last and logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts; call based on price potential. Value Engineering owns two wins at 1 1/4-mile distance. Farmington Road is training with a purpose for first start since November; very interesting.

NINTH: Constitutionalrage gets rider upgrade after tough-trip fourth in last. Exfiltration was a better-than-it-looks sixth in lone turf outing; very interesting. Lemon Taffy compiled tight work tab for first start since claimed by Mike Maker; serious player. Duckphat could land in exotics at fat number if fractions get fast and furious. Mondeuse owns speed but lacks heart; mixed message.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Will Cuylle #13 of Team White skates during
Rangers prospect Will Cuylle is focused on making team
New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is
Becton will miss 4-6 weeks, so not a worst-case scenario for Jets
Mets broadcaster Howie Rose
Howie Rose thanks fans for their support after surgery
New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres warms up
Yankees move Gleyber Torres back to second base 
Watch every play by Jets rookie QB Zach
Watch every Zach Wilson play from his NFL debut Week 1
Francisco Lindor hits 3 home runs in Mets'
Yankees vs. Mets Highlights: Lindor hits 3 home runs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?