Best bet: SEIZING THE DREAM (10)

Best value: MAKART (6)

FIRST: Hit the Nail was an even fifth in first start since two-month absence; more to give. Fist Full of Dice owns fast late-pace figures; dangerous. Caumsett owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SECOND: Ashaar regressed in last after front-running win in prior; rebounds. Supply and Demand looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Indian Counselor is fresh and owns fast figures on best efforts.

THIRD: Nonna Madeline is training strongly for first start since December. Paris Lights owns four wins and three thirds from eight starts; must consider. Maiden Beauty could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Rare Stripe has worked sharply since game placing in lone turf start. First Law owns three seconds and two thirds from six outings; another minor award? Advise and Consent debuts for Chad Brown; underlay potential.

FIFTH: Seascape projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Quantitativbreezin was a clear-cut second at this level last time; logical contender. Creative Legacy is training with a purpose for first start since July 9; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Makart moves to turf after displaying improved speed in last; forward move predicted. Devil Or Angel was a strong second in debut; be no surprise. Open Til Midnight took backward step in last after tough-trip third in debut; bounce-back threat.

SEVENTH: Opt logged one of two lifetime wins on Belmont sod; call based on price. Discretionary Marq is a five-time winner on Big B grass; very dangerous. New York's Finest makes third start of form cycle; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Ifihadachance could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat in field that appears ripe for pace meltdown. Awillaway is fleet-footed and outworked 55 rivals in half-mile drill last week; very interesting. Cartwheel also is speedy and could prove very tough if able to shake clear.

NINTH: Plum Ali was pace- and trip-compromised last time; three tight works in the interim seal the deal. Minaun owns a win and a second in two starts on Belmont turf; dangerous. Lovestruck owns fast back numbers; playable if price is right.

10TH: Seizing the Dream drops and is training with a purpose for first start since gelded; breakthrough predicted. War Light tallied fast late-pace figure in lone turf start; price will be tempting. Tallis could play out as the main speed in first grass start; don't ignore. My Boy Colton needed last and drops to lifetime low; must be factored into the mix.