Best bet: SUBSIDIZE (6)

Best value: SCHERZANDO (7)

FIRST: El Sobreviviente should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Casalsa was a front-running winner in last and could play out as the main speed once again. Golani Brigade also is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: Knightly Mischief should find distance and surface (turf) to her liking. Flip the Script has worked four times since last start; worth long look. Street Vendor was a hard-charging second in debut; obvious.

THIRD: Will Sing for Wine was a tough-trip fourth in last; four drills in the interim seal the deal. Pletcher entry: Mahaamel could play out as the main speed and mate Arham is fresh and owns fast figures; potent pairing. Chowda will be favorably positioned near the front.

FOURTH: Parlor take sizable price plunge and owns fast back numbers; takes this if not damaged goods. Boru was compromised by slow fractions last time; very playable. Legit could be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Kingham Hill is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; change of footing is key. Juggler has made incremental moves on the final numbers in all three starts; dangerous. Toga Dancer adds blinkers after useful sixth in debut; improvement expected.

SIXTH: Subsidize has trained with a purpose since determined win in lone start on Belmont sod this past summer; more to come. Restored Order, a wire-to-wire winner in last; could once again play out as the controlling speed. Determined Fury, 1-for-1 on Belmont grass, made determined rally when a sharp second last time; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Scherzando is firing bullets for first start since April; call based on price. Got the Gold was a late-running second behind repeat winner last out; big-time threat. Blitz to Win regressed in last after pairing up fast numbers in prior two outings; bounce-back potential.

EIGHTH: Jamaica Joy owns speed, is fresh and is training sharply; wire to wire with aggressive rider at the helm. Tis a Pity packs potent late kick and will be in the catbird seat if top selection falters in the lane. Blame It On Mary is quick from gate and could prove very tough if able to shake clear in the early running.

NINTH: Halpert makes peak start of form cycle and should be aided by additional ground. Yankee Empire gets cutback to 7 furlongs; very interesting. More Like It also shortens in distance and should pack added punch. Elusive Edge gets class relief; very interesting.