Best bet: JACK'S DREAM (9)

Best value: FROMANOTHAMUTHA (6)

FIRST: Ok Honey wheels back in a hurry after failing to fire this past Saturday; call based on price in bargain-basement opener. Bustin Bay was a fast-figured winner in last; bounces on Friday? Extra Effort, a front-end winner in most recent, could play out as the main speed once again.

SECOND: Cee Are Em compiled four tight works for move to dirt; improvement predicted. Mostly Harmless also moves to main track and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Landslid was a clear-cut second in last; logical contender.

THIRD: City Man was a determined winner in last; more to give in third start of form cycle. Therapist lost a head bob to top selection last time; could easily reverse decision. Lord Flintshire could land in exotics if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Flipping Fun is 0-for-20 but may have finally found right field. Mo Mischief is speedy and drops but has lost all four times as the favorite; you've been warned. Kisses for Val is improving with each start; worth long look.

FIFTH: Take It Off has trained swiftly since wire-to-wire score on Aug. 12; pairs up. Girl of Tosconova logged both wins on Belmont loam; obvious threat. Rosey's Peach, 1-for-1 at Belmont, holds razor-sharp current condition; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Fromanothamutha projects as the controlling speed with heads-up handling. Unbridled Bomber fired crisp half-mile drill since improved fourth in last; developing and dangerous. St. Lukes ran late in debut and could be aided by longer distance.

SEVENTH: Mr. Kringle tallied improved final fraction when a better-than-it-looks sixth in last; forward move predicted. Albie notched both lifetime wins on Belmont sod; very playable. Horn of Plenty is rested and training with a purpose; must consider.

EIGHTH: Shesawildjoker, a winner in debut at Belmont this past spring, logged three tight works for return to favorite footing. November Rein, a likely prohibitive price, was a fast-figured winner in last; if chalk is your game. Velvet Sister was a strong second to "Rein" last out; dangerous.

NINTH: Jack's Dream is working strongly for return from 12-week freshener; breakthrough predicted. Crossing Verazanno is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; price will be tempting. I Gen moves to grass for Christophe Clement; must be factored into the mix. Taco Bean is training swiftly for first start since gelded; don't ignore.