Best bet: CONSTITUTIONALRAGE (9)

Best value: AWESOMENEWYEAR (1)

FIRST: Awesomenewyear tallied solid late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last at Parx; ready for prime time. Heart of God was second to a next-out winner last time; dangerous. Wicked Amber could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Escapewithfriends fired 3-furlong bullet since sharp placing in last; more to come. New York Supreme consistently delivers strong efforts; logical. Path Less Taken hails from suddenly live stable (Tom Morley); price will be tempting.

THIRD: Castle Chaos was claimed for $75k when game second in debut; rates close call. Happy Medium is firing bullets for first start since March; worth long look. Askin for a Baskin logged three tight works for first start in seven weeks; very playable.

FOURTH: Lido Key packs potent late wallop and is training with a purpose for first start since January. Foxtail is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Candy Flower won last at the Spa and is 2-for-4 on Belmont turf; very interesting.

FIFTH: Regal Speaker was freshened after determined win on Big B sod in June; tight work tab seals the deal. Ghost Giant owns fast figures and is a three-time winner on Belmont turf; dangerous. Klickitat was compromised by tough post last out; must consider.

SIXTH: Jurkovec has worked six times since speed and fade in debut on July 30; duly tightened. Pistol Or Shotgun moves to Bill Mott after late-running second in debut at Delaware; very interesting. Sidekick noticeably picked up the tempo in final two workouts; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Before You set fast fractions when logging front-running scores in last two; main speed once again. Starfront visually and numerically impressed when winning debut last fall; could easily be set to roll in return for Chad Brown. Ruvies in Time could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; worth long look.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Perfect Munnings, 1-for-1 on grass, notched swift final fraction when winning on dirt last time; pairs up. Christopher could be in the garden if pace meltdown comes to pass.

NINTH: Constitutionalrage made sustained rally to win first start on Belmont grass; keeps on giving. Apurate is speedy and rested; serious front-end threat. Entwine made sharp late run when third in last; don't ignore. Princess Pinky was a game second in lone outing on Belmont turf; must be factored into the mix.