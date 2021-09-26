Best bet: CAUSE TO DREAM (4)

Best value: YARROW (9)

FIRST: I Love Jaxson should pack amplified kick with cutback to sprint. Dream Bigger is speedy and drops; dangerous. Dark Money makes first start since claimed by Karl Broberg; must consider.

SECOND: Double Blessed is riding a forward line on the numbers. Baseline Drive was a determined winner in last; big-time threat. Federalist Papers overcame soft pace to break maiden in last; worth long look.

THIRD: Captainsdaughter should improve with return to dirt; call based on price. Abreu entry: Twist Just Right was a game second in debut and mate Empire Lily took heavy tote support in first start; potent pairing. Laochi was second to a repeat winner first time out; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Cause to Dream drops a level after tallying improved internal numbers in last; breakthrough predicted. Cazilda Fortytales also drops and logged only win at Belmont Park; dangerous. Hollywood Gina is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Linny Kate was a tough-trip fourth in last; rates close call. Ocean Air made sustained run to win last; very interesting. Magnetique is training with a purpose for first start since April. Sweet Franny Lu should be favorably positioned near the front.

SIXTH: Screamin' By could be ideally placed in the pocket in competitive field. Love And Thunder has been second as the favorite in all four stateside starts; disappoints again? Harper's in Charge is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Always Sunshine is quick from gate and ships in for capable Ned Allard barn. Mi Tres Por Ciento gets confident price boost in first start since claimed; very playable. Mr Phil owns speed and fast back figures; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Two Cent Tootsie was a change-of-pace ninth last time; throw deep in wide-open NY-bred stakes. Classic Lady logs her best numbers on Belmont sod; very dangerous. Myhartblongstodady, a game second in last, is more than good enough on best efforts.

NINTH: Yarrow displayed newfound speed in last after hard-charging third in debut; primed for best. King Moonracer should pack enhanced kick at shorter distance. Remembermom is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; worth long look at long price. War Smoke was fourth when 80 cents on the dollar in last; be no surprise.