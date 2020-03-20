Best Bet: HOLY MUCHACHO (5); Best Value: SPECIAL LIAISON (6)

FIRST: Taylorsinitiation owns stalker's style that should be well served in cheap opener. Belleville Spring coughed up a three-length lead in the stretch last time; vulnerable favorite? Uncle Gregory is riding a forward line on the numbers; worth long look at long price.

SECOND: Now Is makes first start since gelded and owns fast back numbers; rates close call. Shared Legacy is fresh and logged two works this month for return; big-time threat. Just for One Day also is training sharply for first start since layoff; dangerous.

THIRD: Noble Hope packs solid late kick and compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since November. Smell of Roses is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Positive Phil makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; must consider.

FOURTH: Erv's Wench exits sprints and could get the early jump at a generous ticket; call based on price potential. Pleasant Orb has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Emma Rose was a non-stressful fifth in debut; improvement expected.

FIFTH: Holy Muchacho moves to grass after logging swift late-pace figure when winning last; keeps on giving. Dominate Themoment drops and makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. Makabim exits clear-cut placing in last; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Special Liaison visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden last out; more to come. Rising Bella gets class relief and starts from the rail; very dangerous. Tournesol bested "Bella" by a length when a late-running third on Feb. 17; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Charlie the Greek gets class relief after being pace and position compromised last time. More Than Striking is fleet-footed and could easily take this field wire to wire. He's Smokin Hot should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to sprint; price will be tempting.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: On the Town could play out as the dominant speed in field that's light on front-runners; marathon trip could play to strength. Dyna Passer holds an edge on late-pace and final figures but will offer paltry price; you make the call. Shrewdness gets Lasix for stateside debut; intriguing.

NINTH: Tip Sheet makes peak start of form cycle after tough-trip fourth in last; set for best. The Queens Jules owns speed, drops and returns to dirt; dangerous. Dexter Road could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Tell Me a Story is fleet-footed and fresh; don't ignore.