Best Bet: BALLAGH ROCKS (13); Best Value: HARVEY WALLBANGER (6)

FIRST: Scatnap tallied fast final fraction when winning last. Devious Charm is speedy and rested; dangerous. Take Charge Tina could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

SECOND: Gump is training swiftly for first start in 56 days. Be Gone Daddy packs potent kick on "A" efforts. Bernin' Thru Gold logged fast-figured win at Gulfstream last spring; must consider.

THIRD: Proliferate made sustained rally when third in last; more to give. Largent owns two wins and two seconds from four starts; be no surprise. Unleveraged is training with a purpose for Chad Brown; big-time player.

FOURTH: Decorated Invader was a Grade I winner on turf last summer. Inter Miami exits game, front-end score in last; price will be tempting. South Bend finished third in both grass starts; same result on Saturday?

FIFTH: Wind of Change adds blinkers after even third in stateside debut; forward move predicted. Olympic Village makes third start of form cycle after fast-figured third in last; dangerous. Network Effect is fresh and owns swift back numbers; more than good enough on best.

SIXTH: Harvey Wallbanger visually and numerically impressed when winning last; pairs up. American Tattoo is 1-for-1 at Gulfstream Park; worth long look. Sir Anthony logs fast late-pace figures on top efforts; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: How Ironic was pace and trip compromised when fourth at 92-1 last time; overlay once again. Onyx is riding a three-race winning streak; logical. Highland Glory was a clear-cut winner in lone start on Gulfstream grass; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Majestic Dunhill is a deep closer but lands in field with ample speed; pace makes the race. Jackson fired 5-furlong bullet since determined win in last; very playable. Vekoma has been benched since poor effort in 2019 Kentucky Derby; right in the thick of this on best.

NINTH: Jakarta projects as the dominant speed in bulky field. Smart Shot could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Newspaperofrecord fits the classic Chad Brown profile (rested, fast figures, sharp works); big-time threat.

TENTH: Kelsey's Cross tallied rapid final fraction when a solid third in last; rates close call. Mean Mary is 2-for-2 on Gulfstream Park sod; could easily take this. Gentle Ruler has worked swiftly for first start since October after winning six of seven starts last year; must be factored into the mix.

ELEVENTH: Lake Avenue looms the controlling front-runner in deep group. Tonalist's Shape is an impressive 5-for-5; hard to find fault. Spice Is Nice was just slightly more than a length behind Tonalist's Shape when second last out; must consider.

TWELFTH: Spooky Channel regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebounds. Focus Group won Grade 2 Pan Am last spring in only start on Gulfstream Park turf; very dangerous. Channel Cat is firing bullets for first start since January; rail draw is added bonus.

THIRTEENTH: Ballagh Rocks, 3-for-4 on Gulfstream sod, should be favorably positioned in large field. Hembree makes third start of form cycle and owns fast back figures; worth long look. Social Paranoia was an eight-length winner in only start on GP grass; must respect.

FOURTEENTH: Tiz the Law notched career-best late-pace figure when winning Grade 3 Holy Bull last time; properly developing 3-year-old with more to give. Ete Indian has trained impressively since much-the-best win in Grade 2 Fountain of Youth last out; very dangerous. Independence Hall could be advantageously placed in the stalker's seat; could easily take this. Gouverneur Morris has delivered strong efforts in all three starts; up-and-coming 3-year-old.