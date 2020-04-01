TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Gulfstream selections for Saturday, April 4

Best Bet: BIG TREASURE (1); Best Value: ALPILLES (5)

FIRST: Big Treasure tallied swift late-pace figure when fifth in last; more to give. Duelist logged three thirds and a second in last four outings; must use in exotics. Dramatic Kitten gets much-needed class relief; wake-up potential.

SECOND: So Long Chuck owns speed and needed last; improvement expected. Millionaire Runner runs late and could be in garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Transistor was eased in last but owns fast back numbers; dangerous if all is well.

THIRD: Bella Gianna is fleet-footed and could get early jump in bulky field. Leishlanick exits useful sixth in first start since five-month absence; worth long look. Toonie Loonie was second to a runaway winner in last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Mighty Fast made a forward move on internal and final numbers last time; breakthrough predicted. War Act could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Uno Baby Bird makes third start of form cycle and cuts back to sprint; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Alpilles projects as the speed nearest the rail with heads-up handling. Onezy's Dream could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Grey Manners should be aided by class drop; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Ebony Bay notched four tight works since late-running fourth in debut; class drop seals the deal. Trinni Flower is fresh and quick from the gate; very interesting. Bardot debuts for Todd Pletcher; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Crow Moon has been idle since October but was a wire-to-wire after similar layoff last spring. Im the Captain Now packs potent kick and could easily take this on best. Mystical Moon wheels back in a hurry after determined win just two weeks ago; very dangerous.

EIGHTH: Hotty Toddy was compromised by wide trip in last; rates call based on price potential. Lookinlikeaqueen exits sharp score in last; potential to pair up wins. Takestwotowiggle exits dirt sprints and should be favorably placed near the front in turf debut.

NINTH: Inter Miami owns speed, gets class relief and returns to preferred footing. Silvery Enough took backward step when trying distance beyond his scope last time; rebound threat. Iberico owns fast back numbers; more than good enough on "A" game.

TENTH: Ice Tea owns a win and a second in two starts on Gulfstream Park sod; throw deep in wide-open turf route. First Premio has been on the bench since October but packs powerful late wallop on best; very dangerous. Thunder Ride is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead; worth long look.

ELEVENTH: Sonneman visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden at Belmont Park last fall; sharp, recent work tab is the clincher. Golden Candy chased swift splits when a solid third in last; very interesting. I'll Fight Dempsey has trained like a champion since knocking out the competition when a front-running winner in debut; could easily take another.

TWELFTH: Night Watch fired half-mile bullet since overcoming slow fractions to win last; more to come. Amazing Audrey drops and owns fast late-pace figures on best. Vitaemi displayed newfound late-kick in last three starts; very playable. Yako was moved down to fourth after determined win in last; rights the wrong on Saturday?

