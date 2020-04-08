Best Bet: PUT IT ON DETTI (1); Best Value: GOGO SHOES (10)

FIRST: Put It On Detti was a determined maiden winner in last; first start since gelded seals the deal. Bolt is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Primo Post is training consistently for first start since December; don't ignore.

SECOND: Bev's Strength makes third start of form cycle after being compromised by tough trip in last. Music City Wolf displayed newfound speed in last; dangerous. Witch Hunter takes suspicious price plunge; fire sale?

THIRD: Queen's Mason fired swift 5-furlong work for first start since October; ready. Light Fury was an even third in debut; very interesting. Tapi Frost owns fast back numbers; worth long look.

FOURTH: Reagan's Heart is training with a purpose for first start since gelded; call based on price potential. Enzoexpress is fleet-footed and drops to lifetime low; big-time player. Starship Taxi is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Countless Fun wheels back in a hurry and switches to sod after non-stressful effort in debut; improvement predicted. Unforseen was an improved second in last; must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list. Egyptian Princess makes first start in 203 days for potent layoff barn; very interesting. Messina is training sharply for second start for Todd Pletcher; logical contender.

SIXTH: Expensive Style makes third start of form cycle after logging crisp half-mile drill last week; set for breakthrough. Ima Pharoah was a game second in debut; be no surprise. Bakers Boy is training sharply for first dirt start; very interesting. Mister Winston makes debut for Chad Brown; need more?

SEVENTH: G Q Coverup was done in by sizzling splits last time; tighter in second start since three-month layoff. Solar Warming was freshened after 11-length score in off-the-turf event in February; worth long look. Derby Champagne exits ultra-game placing in last; must consider.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Liberty Blue noticeably picked up the tempo in final work for return from freshener; first outing as a gelding. Per Capita is training sharply for return for Chad Brown; could easily take this. Mr Jaggers, another that's working swiftly, was favored in both starts; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Givemetwenty bested a next-out winner when breaking maiden in last; pairs up. Young Raymond, a front-end maiden winner in last, makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; very dangerous. Deo Forte was an even fourth in first start since three-month layoff last out; don't overlook.

TENTH: Gogo Shoes ships up from Tampa after visually and numerically impressive maiden win in last; ready for prime time. Tale of Success notched improved internal numbers in last; speedy and playable. Wanderlust regressed in last after clear-cut score in debut; bounce-back threat.

ELEVENTH: Notsosubtle compiled tight work tab for first start in 567 days; hails from capable layoff stable. Blueridge Mountain moves to grass for potent first-time-turf stable; price will be tempting. Prince of Arabia bested $50k claimers on dirt in last start; right in the thick of this. Sublime Appeal owns speed and starts from fence in bulky field; worth long look.

TWELFTH: J P's Delight tallied rapid late-pace figure when a much-the-best winner in last; more to come. Liza Star, a winner of 10 of 28, was a front-running victor in last; could easily take another. Pacific Gale is rested and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; dangerous.

THIRTEENTH: Gosilently took backward step in last after strong placing in previous start; rebounds. King of Spades was pace and trip compromised last out; very playable. Farley fired two 5-furlong bullets since last start; very interesting. Bondurant owns fast figures on "A" efforts; must consider.