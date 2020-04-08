TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
53° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Gulfstream selections for Saturday, April 11

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: PUT IT ON DETTI (1); Best Value: GOGO SHOES (10)

FIRST: Put It On Detti was a determined maiden winner in last; first start since gelded seals the deal. Bolt is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Primo Post is training consistently for first start since December; don't ignore.

SECOND: Bev's Strength makes third start of form cycle after being compromised by tough trip in last. Music City Wolf displayed newfound speed in last; dangerous. Witch Hunter takes suspicious price plunge; fire sale?

THIRD: Queen's Mason fired swift 5-furlong work for first start since October; ready. Light Fury was an even third in debut; very interesting. Tapi Frost owns fast back numbers; worth long look.

FOURTH: Reagan's Heart is training with a purpose for first start since gelded; call based on price potential. Enzoexpress is fleet-footed and drops to lifetime low; big-time player. Starship Taxi is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Countless Fun wheels back in a hurry and switches to sod after non-stressful effort in debut; improvement predicted. Unforseen was an improved second in last; must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list. Egyptian Princess makes first start in 203 days for potent layoff barn; very interesting. Messina is training sharply for second start for Todd Pletcher; logical contender.

SIXTH: Expensive Style makes third start of form cycle after logging crisp half-mile drill last week; set for breakthrough. Ima Pharoah was a game second in debut; be no surprise. Bakers Boy is training sharply for first dirt start; very interesting. Mister Winston makes debut for Chad Brown; need more?

SEVENTH: G Q Coverup was done in by sizzling splits last time; tighter in second start since three-month layoff. Solar Warming was freshened after 11-length score in off-the-turf event in February; worth long look. Derby Champagne exits ultra-game placing in last; must consider.

EIGHTH: Liberty Blue noticeably picked up the tempo in final work for return from freshener; first outing as a gelding. Per Capita is training sharply for return for Chad Brown; could easily take this. Mr Jaggers, another that's working swiftly, was favored in both starts; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Givemetwenty bested a next-out winner when breaking maiden in last; pairs up. Young Raymond, a front-end maiden winner in last, makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; very dangerous. Deo Forte was an even fourth in first start since three-month layoff last out; don't overlook.

TENTH: Gogo Shoes ships up from Tampa after visually and numerically impressive maiden win in last; ready for prime time. Tale of Success notched improved internal numbers in last; speedy and playable. Wanderlust regressed in last after clear-cut score in debut; bounce-back threat.

ELEVENTH: Notsosubtle compiled tight work tab for first start in 567 days; hails from capable layoff stable. Blueridge Mountain moves to grass for potent first-time-turf stable; price will be tempting. Prince of Arabia bested $50k claimers on dirt in last start; right in the thick of this. Sublime Appeal owns speed and starts from fence in bulky field; worth long look.

TWELFTH: J P's Delight tallied rapid late-pace figure when a much-the-best winner in last; more to come. Liza Star, a winner of 10 of 28, was a front-running victor in last; could easily take another. Pacific Gale is rested and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; dangerous.

THIRTEENTH: Gosilently took backward step in last after strong placing in previous start; rebounds. King of Spades was pace and trip compromised last out; very playable. Farley fired two 5-furlong bullets since last start; very interesting. Bondurant owns fast figures on "A" efforts; must consider.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

A goal sits on the empty ice prior Lack of skating during NHL pause is a big concern
Hofstra athletic director Rick Cole Jr. at basketball Cole family adjusts to new normal with backyard volleyball
Rutgers guard Arella Guirantes against Northwestern on Dec. LI's Guirantes to return to Rutgers for senior season
Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu shoots in the first WNBA mock draft 2020
New Liberty coach Walt Hopkins is introduced during Liberty's Hopkins busy preparing for WNBA Draft
Stony Brook head coach Joe Spallina celebrates after SBU's Spallina expects summer recruiting to be affected
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search