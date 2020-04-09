Best Bet: AMERICAN RIVER (2); Best Value: GRAY OWL (11)

FIRST: By His Grace drops, returns to turf and should offer generous ticket in weak opener. Couple of Nikkis earned improved late-pace figure in last; dangerous. Subtle Joy owns competitive numbers and makes first start since claimed; worth long look.

SECOND: American River should pack amplified late kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Followhisfootsteps, a game second in last, consistently delivers strong efforts; logical, short-priced threat. Sighted is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Chinomadito was a solid second in last and owns fast back numbers. Victory Town exits swift-numbered third in last; very dangerous. Whiskey Sunrise is firing bullets for first start in nearly a year; must be considered.

FOURTH: Bernie's Mistress was an even third behind a much-the-best winner in debut; more to give. Pilot Episode gets the meds after game placing in last; be no surprise. Snicket (Christophe Clement), Saratoga Affair (Chad Brown) and The Girl Herself (Todd Pletcher) are three newcomers that must be factored into the mix if the money shows.

FIFTH: Fiber Optic is riding a two-race winning streak and fired half-mile bullet since claimed; gets three-peat. Blue Magic is fresh, drops and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; worth long look. Pocket of Candy is fleet-footed and could to be a very tough customer if able to clear the other front-runners; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Mylastfirstkiss was a change-of-pace third of awkward start last out; price potential in deep maiden field. Primacy has trained with a purpose since hard-charging second in debut; could easily roll past them all. Jeweled Princess is rested and owns swift back numbers; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Combination has worked three times since winning third straight on March 1; more in the tank. Smoke 'n' Gloat is speedy and gets favorable cutback in distance; very playable. Desert General has hit the board in eight of last 10 outings; must be factored into the mix. Ray'swarrior is more than good enough on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Dyn is training swiftly for first grass start; speed and rail draw seal the deal. Sole Seeker, from a dam that has produced a turf winner, needed last and makes first start with maiden claiming tag; very interesting. Budget Buster was pace and position compromised when an up-close fifth in last; must consider.

NINTH: Cory Gal exits wire-to-wire score in last and projects as the main speed once again. Merseyside also is quick from the gate and was a clear-cut second to a repeat winner in last; very dangerous. Blue Blue Ice, a hard-charging victor in most recent, could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.

TENTH: Sir Seamus gets confident price boost after front-running score in last; keeps on giving. Redoute's Light gets class relief and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Gins and Tins was a sharp third in key-race last time; don't dismiss.

ELEVENTH: Gray Owl regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebounds. Ms Meshak owns stalker's style and is a five-time winner on Gulfstream loam; very playable. Flat Awesome Jenny took backward step in most recent after winning three in a row; more than good enough on "A" efforts. Varanasi owns speed and is firing bullets for first start since August; must be considered.

TWELFTH: Itsmyluckyknight drops and owns the field's fastest late-pace figures; demand value in wide-open nightcap. Blazing Desire is fleet-footed and drops two price levels; very dangerous. Shanghai Moon was a determined winner in last and could fall through the cracks in the wagering; very interesting. Keepsakekitten logged three wins and a second in last four starts; logical, short-priced contender.