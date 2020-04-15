Best Bet: V J'S BET (11); Best Value: NOT NOW RAND (6)

FIRST: Bit Coin Queen makes peak start of form cycle and should offer generous odds. Truly has the rail and packs potent kick on best efforts; very dangerous. Raspberry Ballet regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebound threat.

SECOND: Impression Given owns speed, drops and returns to dirt; breakthrough predicted. Markistan was second to a much-the-best winner in last; big-time player. Mystic Comin Home is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

THIRD: Take the Over projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Cat's Astray looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues but has finished second in five of last six starts; runner-up again? Stated was compromised by wide trip in last; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Unbridled Holiday gets class relief and logs fast figures on "A" efforts; call in small but contentious field. Discreet Heat wheels back in a hurry (seven days) and returns to preferred surface (dirt); very playable. Krachenwagen is riding a two-race winning streak; must consider.

FIFTH: Coastal Defense is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; surface switch is the key. Palace Kitten owns fast late-pace figures and fired 5-furlong bullet for first start in eight weeks; dangerous. Holy Meister is speedy and rested but has consistently failed at short odds; mixed message.

SIXTH: Not Now Rand visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden last time; pairs up. Big Spender engaged swift fractions when a clear-cut second in last; be no surprise. Flawless Moon owns a win, a second and a third in three starts; hard to ignore.

SEVENTH: Guaco gets added ground after useful fifth in first turf start; more to come. Turn of Events was victimized by wide trip when an even fourth in last; worth long look. Opus North could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

EIGHTH: Front Loaded should pack enhanced kick with slight cutback in distance. South Sea is speedy and fired crisp half-mile work for first start in eight weeks; very dangerous. Vincero could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Dark Artist owns fast late-pace numbers on best efforts and compiled sharp work slate for first start in more than six months. Bienville Street could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues. Goodbye Brockley needed last and owns swift numbers; price will be tempting.

TENTH: Plato overcame front-end pressure when a determined winner in last; keeps on giving. Dynadrive has worked three times since last start; very interesting. Gemo was a clear-cut victor for this price last out; must consider.

ELEVENTH: V J's Bet is rested, training with a purpose and delivered strong effort off the bench last summer. Kitten's Covergirl logged two seconds and two thirds from last four starts; big-time player. Nikee Kan drops and drilled three times since last start; worth long look at long price.

TWELFTH: Socially Astray drops, needed last and returns to dirt; wake-up call in weak nightcap. Rye Street plunges suspiciously for Mike Maker; fire sale? Honest Gal owns four seconds from seven starts; another minor placing? Katniss Kan moves to main track for potent turf-to-dirt barn (38 percent); don't ignore.