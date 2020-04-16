Best Bet: FLASHING DIAMOND (6); Best Value: TALKING BOOK (5)

FIRST: Trevess drops and moves to grass after regressing in last; rebounds at a playable price. Myfirstexwife has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Camellia Gal is fresh and hails from streaking Christophe Clement barn; must consider.

SECOND: Nowitna River should pack enhanced late wallop with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Memorize logged front-running score at this level in last; very dangerous. Pocket of Candy wheels back in a hurry (one week) and gets class relief; very interesting.

THIRD: Consilium makes peak start of form cycle after clear-cut placing in last; more to give. Mighty Fast also was second in last and could be aided by added ground. Mia's Extortionist owns competitive back numbers; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Don't Get Khozy consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Fast Venezuela is fast from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Lalali drops to lifetime low in first start since claimed; mixed message.

FIFTH: Talking Book logged useful fifth in debut and compiled tight work slate in the interim; forward move predicted. Gibberish owns sprinter's speed and makes first start since moving to Saffie Joseph barn; big-time player. Come Storming notched sharp training tab for first start in 13 months; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Flashing Diamond is fresh and projects as the controlling speed with aggressive handling. Codrington could be sitting in the catbird seat if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Scatnap owns 10 wins from 35 starts; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Put Position gets class relief and returns to preferred footing; weakness of field is selection's strength. Grace's Drama looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Quick Point is another that would be aided by swift splits; don't dismiss.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Letmeno was overmatched in Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby last time; surface switch provides wake-up. Pleasecallmeback needed last and owns fast back numbers; very tempting. Patrol moves to grass after winning well-bet debut; must consider.

NINTH: Trappezoid is riding a three-race winning streak; keeps on giving. Il Faraone packs powerful kick on "A" efforts; dangerous. Yes I See was just a neck behind Il Faraone after bad start last time; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Temple City Terror was compromised by slow fractions last out; call in contentious group. Seranitsa owns positional speed and has a win, a second and a third in three starts on Gulfstream grass; very playable. Believe Indeed logs swift final fractions on best efforts; don't overlook.

ELEVENTH: Sundae Smile owns a running style that will be well served with switch to sod. Royal Mandate was a sharp second in last on Tampa Bay turf; dangerous. Ocala should improve after non-stressful seventh in debut; price will be tempting. Two Cent Tootsie is rested and owns solid back figures; don't ignore.