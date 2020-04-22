Best Bet: CATCH A THRILL (6); Best Value: MAJESTIC DUNHILL (11)

FIRST: Bychance drops and projects as the main speed. Makingalegacy should pack amplified kick with cutback to 5 furlongs; price will be tempting. Katara Pass makes third start of form cycle; another potential overlay.

SECOND: Wicked Solution was a hard-charging second after wide trip last time; rail draw seals the deal. Lemon Scat also raced wide in same last race as top selection; must be considered. Midnight Gem is fresh and training with a purpose.

THIRD: King Wade is riding a forward line and should offer generous odds; price is everything. Lanse Mitan is speedy and drops; dangerous. Captain Fofo regressed after pairing up placing in previous two; worth long look.

FOURTH: Snap Hook was a two-move fourth in last and owns faster back figures. The Mighty Judge was a tough-trip fourth in last; very playable. Peacock Kitten is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Mukulwitz took backward step in last after fast-figured third two races back; rebounds. Ashiham fired 5-furlong bullet for second start; big-time threat. Fugitive should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Catch a Thrill has been idle since August but logged win and second when fresh and rested; history repeats. Some Say So is training sharply for return from much-needed freshener; price will be tempting. Smack hails from streaking Christophe Clememt barn; must consider. Catharsis was a winner at this price in most recent outing; needs to be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Winter's Wonder was pace and trip compromised in last; call based on price. Viper, another that should offer beefy ticket, is bred to handle switch to sod; very interesting. Mystery Bank owns a second and two thirds from four starts; logical player. Shamrocket is another that's hit the board in three of four outings; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: War Giant set fast pace when a front-running winner in last; wires field again. Ice Tea gets class relief and owns favorable stalker's style; very playable. Legit, two wins and a third in three starts, packs potent late kick; likely underlay.

NINTH: Relentless Dancer is speedy and working swiftly for first start in seven weeks; rates close call. Attachment Rate has made a favorable impression in all three starts as a 3-year-old; very playable. Dr Post tallied sizzling final fraction when a visually impressive winner last time; easily could take another.

TENTH: Crypto Gold delivered sustained rally when winning second in a row last out; gets three-peat. Vegas Kitten bounced in last after front-running score in previous start; rebound potential. Noble Hope logged determined victory in first start on GP turf; don't ignore.

ELEVENTH: Majestic Dunhill logs rapid late-pace figures and is working crisply for first start since June; ready to roll. Yorkton is quick from the gate and advantageously posted in competitive field; very playable. Borracho is another off a long layoff that packs potent late punch on "A" efforts; intriguing.

TWELFTH: With a Bit of Luck moves to dirt after speed and fade in debut; two sharp works in the interim clinch it. Money House drops to lifetime low and compiled four tight works for return; worth long look. W W Archie was a much-improved third after chasing swift splits last time; big-time danger. Annualized fired 3-furlong bullet for Saffie Joseph stable; must be considered.























