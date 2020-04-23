Best Bet: ABOVE PAR (3); Best Value: MOZO BELLO (6)

FIRST: Go Gone Gone exits nonstressful seventh in first start since two-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Earth drops and owns speed; dangerous. Oak Bluffs could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Queen's Mason gets class relief and makes second outing since six-month absence; career best anticipated. El PIllo packs potent late punch and compiled tight work tab; bigtime player. Island Song owns three seconds and three thirds from nine starts; must use in exotics.

THIRD: Above Par logged three tight works for return to dirt; class drop seals the deal. Toonie Loonie is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Socially Astray wheels back in eight days and makes peak start of form cycle; worth long look.

FOURTH: Broadway Peggy runs late and could receive ideal setup in field with ample speed. Say Adios is fleet-footed and could prove very tough if able to shake clear from other frontrunners. Bahamian Girl also is quick from gate and logged 5-furlong work since last start; very interesting.

FIFTH: Goodbye Gaby tallied improved internal numbers in last; sitting on breakthrough. Thisismytime makes first start since moving to Kathleen O'Connell barn; very playable. Independent Miss fired 3-furlong bullet since fast-figured third in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Mozo Bello was pace and positioned compromised when fourth in last; more to come. Kaufy Bean visually and numerically impressed when a front-end winner in last; very dangerous. Rhythmia owns fast late-pace figures and is training with a purpose for first start since January; must consider.

SEVENTH: Captured by Fate projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Northbrook should pack amplified late kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; very interesting. Sarasota Boy was a change-of-pace fourth in last; improving runner at a beefy number.

EIGHTH: You're the Best notched solid final fraction when third in key-race debut; more to give. Feeling Funny is firing bullets for first start in more than three months but has failed as the favorite in both outings; must take the good with the bad. Sneer was an ultra-game second in last; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Projected makes third start of form cycle after being "hopelessly boxed in" when fifth versus a pricier field last time; demand value on suspicious class dropper. Bourbon in May owns fast final fractions and returns to claiming ranks; must consider. Roddick was a determined winner in last start and could get overlooked in the betting; very playable.

TENTH: Tomato Bill has been sidelined since slamming the gate and failing to fire this past fall; main speed with better getaway. Double Crown bested a next-out victor when winning key-race debut in September and compiled eye-catching work slate for return; very dangerous. Ournationonparade gets favorable cutback in distance and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; don't dismiss.

ELEVENTH: Express Boy gets class relief and logged two tight works since tough-trip ninth last out; throw deep in weak nightcap. Jack Beanstalk can prove to be a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Consilium wheels back quickly after even fourth last week; intriguing. Indirectly lost rider in last but owns competitive back numbers; don't overlook.