Best Bet: DOC BOY (11); Best Value: HARD LIGHTING (3)

FIRST: Turn of Events was compromised by wide trip in last; improvement predicted. Elusive Ruler moves to grass in first start since gelded; very interesting. Maine made incremental move on the numbers in second career start; don't ignore.

SECOND: Luckytobeinamerica is speedy and could get the early jump with aggressive handling. Gran Causeway made late run to best top selection by nearly two lengths last time; very dangerous. King's Castle is fresh and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

THIRD: Hard Lighting notched swift late-pace figure when fifth in key-race debut; more to give. Or'effice has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Cornbread Kingdom makes third start of form cycle; don't dismiss.

FOURTH: Teenage Kicks packs a late kick that should be well served in likely pace dynamics. Chez Paree drops, gets Lasix and compiled swift work tab; very playable. Private Message is another that's training sharply for first start since last summer; must be considered.

FIFTH: Valdocco exits game, front-end placing in last; speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Jamaican was done in by swift splits at a mile last out; cutback to 6 furlongs should be a plus. Followhisfootsteps was a wire-to-wire winner in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: One Hot Drama gets confident price hike after setting rapid fractions when a front-running winner in last; pairs up. Loriloupies has worked sharply since breaking maiden by nearly seven lengths on Feb. 5; worth long look. Fast Fionnuala ships up from Tampa after clear-cut score in debut; nice fit with the locals.

SEVENTH: Notsosubtle was hindered by rough trip when making first start in nearly 19 months last out; duly tightened. Conquistador is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Positive Phil was a sharp second at this level in last; logical, short-priced player.

EIGHTH: Gump chased fast fractions and held strong in the stretch when an even third in 12-horse field last time; controlling speed with proper ride. Be Gone Daddy packs potent kick on best efforts and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Overdeliver bested top selection by more than two lengths when a hard-charging second on March 28; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Envoutante has trained swiftly since fast-figured, front-end score on dirt last out; transfers razor-sharp form to turf. Bajan Girl was a solid fourth in Grade 2 GP Oaks on main track last out and was a determined winner on Gulfstream grass in previous outing; very playable. Stunning Sky also packs powerful late wallop and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look.

TENTH: Royal Squeeze fell victim to scorching splits when making first start since two-month absence last out; tougher opponent on Saturday. Noble Drama is training with a purpose and could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown comes to pass. Network Effect also owns very fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts; big-time threat.

ELEVENTH: Doc Boy has worked consistently since breakthrough victory in Tampa Bay stakes last out; ready for prime time. Island Commish is riding a three-race winning streak and is training swiftly for Saffie Joseph Jr, barn; very dangerous. Proven Strategies gets litmus test for class after defeating weaker in last two; could be up to the task.

TWELFTH: Dance Till Dawn took backward step in last after game score via dq in previous race; class relief seals the deal. La Incondicional climbs the claiming ladder after four-length win in last; ultra-sharp and very playable. Britesideoftheroad is another that regressed in most recent after game placing two races back; rebound threat. Hotty Toddy logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts; right in the thick of this.