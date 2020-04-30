Best Bet: TOFFEN (6); Best Value: TOTONO (12)

FIRST: Uncut is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle. Marianna Queen drops and returns to dirt; improvement predicted. Etana makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; likely underlay.

SECOND: Desert General drops and packs potent kick on best efforts. Candy Crushem also gets class relief and fired 3-furlong bullet since last start; be no surprise. Summer Mischief is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Guaco displayed improved speed in last and makes third start since layoff; set for breakthrough. Aransas gets the meds and compiled tight work tab for first start in 20 months; dangerous if ready. Isle of Man moves to grass for profitable first-time turf barn; very interesting.

FOURTH: Sir Kahn was a fast-figured third in key race last out; rates close call. Harper is fleet-footed and adds blinkers; front-end danger. Battle Rags was a useful third in 13-horse field debut; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Shanghai Levi owns a sit-and-pounce style and should get perfect setup in weak field. Conquer gets class drop and favorable cutback to sprint; big-time player. Congrats That owns speed and starts from the fence; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Toffen tallied swift late-pace figure when a determined winner in first grass start; more to come. Joyous Times owns two wins from three starts on GP sod; very dangerous. La Cara Bonita exits sprints and should be advantageously positioned; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Sport'n Forty compiled tight work tab for first start since last August; call based on price potential. Token fired half-mile bullet since fast-figured second in last; easily could take this. Guazza also logged half-mile bullet drill since last start; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Cassidy's Smile tallied only lifetime win on GP grass; class drop seals the deal. For Kicks is another that notched lone score on Hallandale Beach turf; very interesting. Babybel is riding a forward line on the numbers; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Velvet Crush crushed maidens by more than eight lengths in December and has trained with a purpose in the interim. Boerne has visually and numerically impressed when winning last two; easily could take another. Spanish Point is fresh and more than good enough on "A" game; must include.

TENTH: Devoted Kitten has worked twice since hard-charging third in last; more to give. Gins and Tins was an even fourth in last and owns faster back numbers; dangerous. Souper Courage fired 5-furlong bullet since game placing in last; logical contender.

ELEVENTH: Moonstone outworked 111 rivals in half-mile drill this past Sunday; ready to roll off the bench. Midtown Rose, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Cory Gal is riding an impressive, two-race winning streak; must be factored into the mix.

TWELFTH: Totono owns speed, drops and moves to grass; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Til the End is rested and could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat, Donji has drilled three times since front-running win versus pricier on March 18; very dangerous if not damaged goods. Crown to the Gold could impact at juicy ticket if pace meltdown ensues.