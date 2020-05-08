Best Bet: JAKE ROCKS (7); Best Value: LA TRES JOLIE (5)

FIRST: Generic Mark owns fast late-pace figures and shows work tab that culminated with sharp 5-furlong breeze; drop to maiden claimer seals the deal. Noble Maria needed last and logs competitive numbers on best efforts; dangerous. Florida Rust could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Apache was a much-improved fourth in last; more to come. W W Candy also made forward move in last outing; big-time player. Aycapote compiled tight work tab for first start in nine weeks; worth long look.

THIRD: Sugar Bolt is fresh, training with a purpose and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Tipsy Again ships in from Tampa after two front-running scores; very dangerous. Nilestar logged both wins on GP sod and could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat.

FOURTH: Consilium passed seven rivals and improved 12 lengths when a hard-charging second in last; keeps on giving. More Than Usual drops after fast-figured fourth in last; big-time player. Cab Beef regressed in last after tough-trip fifth in previous start; rebound potential at fat ticket.

FIFTH: La Tres Jolie was done in by wide trip and slow splits when a better-than-it-looks sixth on turf last time; transfers razor-sharp form to main track. I'm That Bird also pack potent late kick and goes turf to dirt; very interesting. Distinctly Sassy broke maiden by an expanding four lengths last out; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Jeanie's Angel notched crisp half-mile work since speed-and-fade sixth in debut; forward move predicted. Carolyn's Smile was an ultra-game second in last; logical, short-priced player. R U Royalty took backward step on turf last time after pairing up strong efforts in previous two on dirt; bounce back threat.

SEVENTH: Jake Rocks moves to grass after notching improved internal and final numbers on main track last time; call based on price potential. Christopher is rested and owns fast figures on "A" efforts; very interesting. Good Bye Greg is fleet-footed and owns 13 wins from 23 starts; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Champagneonme logged hard-charging win at this level on March 21 and fired two, 5-furlong works for return; pairs up. Create Again is quick from gate and could prove very tough on soft lead at fat price. Noon Time Gem looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Where Paradise Lay notched swift late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; keeps on giving. Fuel the Bern logs fast numbers on best efforts and is training sharply for first start since February. Whyruawesome is riding a forward line on the form parameters and owns rapid back numbers; must consider.

TENTH: All Around packs powerful late wallop and fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet last week; ready to roll. South Sea owns fast numbers and makes first start since claimed by Saffie Joseph; very dangerous. Who's in Charge is fresh and owns speed and fast numbers; worth long look. Harryhee also is quick from gate and makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.