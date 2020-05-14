Best Bet: FAST CATALINA (4); Best Value: MR. VECCHIO (11)

FIRST: Socially Astray should pack amplified kick with slight cutback in distance. Too Stylish owns speed and was "legged up" on turf last time; dangerous. Nenita lost a head bob for all the money last out; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Chiclet's Dream was a front-end winner last time; main speed once again. La Incondicional exits dominant victory in last; big-time player. Spicy Nelly packs potent late kick; must consider. Yako has won three of last five starts; be no surprise.

THIRD: Forever Marta was second to a repeat winner in last; more to give. Sammie Sunshine is fleet-footed and needed last; dangerous. Bargainaire is fresh and owns fast back numbers.

FOURTH: Fast Catalina projects as the controlling front-runner with aggressive handling. Panarea owns a second and two thirds from four starts; logical threat. Captured Light is training sharply for first start in 76 days; don't ignore.

FIFTH: She's A Dream compiled tight work tab for first outing six months; primed and ready. Skye Snow logged solid numbers in all three turf starts; serious player. Stormy Derby Day exits front-end maiden score in last; speedy and playable.

SIXTH: With Verve was freshened for two months after determined win in Hutcheson Stakes; call based on price potential. Green Light Go gets the meds and is firing bullets for first start since Feb. 1; logical, short-priced player. Double Crown owns a win and a second from two starts; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Go Poke the Bear is rested and owns field's fastest late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Thunder Ride is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Kroy was a clear-cut second to a repeat winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Cajun Brother set solid splits en route to front-end scores in both starts; gets hat trick. Golden Candy earned swift pace and final figures when second in last; razor-sharp and very dangerous. Untitled was an easy winner at 10 cents on the dollar last time; decided underlay once again.

NINTH: Valiance, 3-for-3 as a 3-year-old, is training with a purpose for return; call in ultra-contentious overnight stakes field. Jakarta is speedy, rested and has won four of last five outings. Tapit Today is fresh and hails from Chad Brown barn; must consider.

TENTH: Wildwood's Beauty delivers strong efforts (first or second in 12 of 13 starts) with machine-like consistency; rates close call. Liza Star looms the main speed on the fence with heads-up handling; very dangerous. Lady's Island, another ultra-consistent sort, has won eight of last 10 starts.

ELEVENTH: Mr. Vecchio fired crisp 3-furlong breeze since improved effort in last; throw deep in weak nightcap. Storm the Bridge could proved very tough to catch if allowed an unchallenged lead; very dangerous. Amazing Moment compiled tight work tab for first start since last summer; price will be tempting. Mighty Fast gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; logical player.