TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Gulfstream selections for Saturday, May 16

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: FAST CATALINA (4); Best Value: MR. VECCHIO (11)

FIRST: Socially Astray should pack amplified kick with slight cutback in distance. Too Stylish owns speed and was "legged up" on turf last time; dangerous. Nenita lost a head bob for all the money last out; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Chiclet's Dream was a front-end winner last time; main speed once again. La Incondicional exits dominant victory in last; big-time player. Spicy Nelly packs potent late kick; must consider. Yako has won three of last five starts; be no surprise.

THIRD: Forever Marta was second to a repeat winner in last; more to give. Sammie Sunshine is fleet-footed and needed last; dangerous. Bargainaire is fresh and owns fast back numbers.

FOURTH: Fast Catalina projects as the controlling front-runner with aggressive handling. Panarea owns a second and two thirds from four starts; logical threat. Captured Light is training sharply for first start in 76 days; don't ignore.

FIFTH: She's A Dream compiled tight work tab for first outing six months; primed and ready. Skye Snow logged solid numbers in all three turf starts; serious player. Stormy Derby Day exits front-end maiden score in last; speedy and playable.

SIXTH: With Verve was freshened for two months after determined win in Hutcheson Stakes; call based on price potential. Green Light Go gets the meds and is firing bullets for first start since Feb. 1; logical, short-priced player. Double Crown owns a win and a second from two starts; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Go Poke the Bear is rested and owns field's fastest late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Thunder Ride is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Kroy was a clear-cut second to a repeat winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Cajun Brother set solid splits en route to front-end scores in both starts; gets hat trick. Golden Candy earned swift pace and final figures when second in last; razor-sharp and very dangerous. Untitled was an easy winner at 10 cents on the dollar last time; decided underlay once again.

NINTH: Valiance, 3-for-3 as a 3-year-old, is training with a purpose for return; call in ultra-contentious overnight stakes field. Jakarta is speedy, rested and has won four of last five outings. Tapit Today is fresh and hails from Chad Brown barn; must consider.

TENTH: Wildwood's Beauty delivers strong efforts (first or second in 12 of 13 starts) with machine-like consistency; rates close call. Liza Star looms the main speed on the fence with heads-up handling; very dangerous. Lady's Island, another ultra-consistent sort, has won eight of last 10 starts.

ELEVENTH: Mr. Vecchio fired crisp 3-furlong breeze since improved effort in last; throw deep in weak nightcap. Storm the Bridge could proved very tough to catch if allowed  an unchallenged lead; very dangerous. Amazing Moment compiled tight work tab for first start since last summer; price will be tempting. Mighty Fast gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; logical player.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets manager Art Howe watches his team from Former Mets manager Art Howe hospitalized with coronavirus
Giants cornerback Deandre Baker warms up prior to Arrest warrant issued for Giants CB DeAndre Baker
A man with a mask walks past a Lennon: Expert says MLB's coronavirus protocols may not be enough
Jared Dudley #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers Why Lakers' Dudley believes NBA season will resume in July
Players of Bundesliga soccer club Schalke 04 exercise Glauber: German soccer league will serve as example
The Yankees' Aaron Judge runs on the field Cashman confident that Judge's rib is healing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search