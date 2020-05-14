Best Bet: GOLDEN TAP (1); Best Value: PRINCE OF ARABIA (8)

FIRST: Golden Tap gets favorable cutback in distance and should pack amplified late kick; gets ideal pace setup. I'mprayingforthat set solid splits when a wire-to-wire maiden winner in last; speedy and dangerous. Holly Hill, another that's fleet-footed, could prove tough on a clear lead.

SECOND: Bambino has trained swiftly since claimed on March 21; primed for breakthrough. King Wade has finished second in last two; runner-up again? We Connected is lightly raced and still improving; don't ignore.

THIRD: Gran Casique is quick from gate and fired 5-furlong bullet on April 30; main speed. R U Lucky is another that's fleet-footed and training swiftly; dangerous. Like You could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Scanno took backward step in last after game third in previous start; rebounds. Palace Kitten could play out as the controlling speed with aggressive ride; worth long look. Unrighteous makes turf debut for Todd Pletcher; likely underlay.

FIFTH: Dazzling Prose tallied swift final fraction when second to a much-the-best winner last time; more to give. Red Fog regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebound threat. Geonosis is training with a purpose for first start since December; don't dismiss.

SIXTH: Niko's Dream is working sharply for first start since 50-day freshener; was winner after similar layoff last spring at Belmont. Music of Life overcame soft fractions when a determined winner in last start; very playable. Katieleigh is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Quenane went to the bench in February after stringing three straight wins; picks up where he left off. Squeezadios was a game second in last; very playable. Sniper Shot owns two wins and two seconds from four starts; logical, short-priced player.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Prince of Arabia has a victory at a marathon distance (albeit 1 1/4-miles on dirt) and has the benefit of the rail; call based on price potential. Rhythmia owns favorable stalker's style; big-time player. Rijeka bounced in last after clear-cut win on this surface and distance two back; very interesting.

NINTH: Phat Man has worked sharply since strong second in Grade 2 GP Mile on Feb. 29; more to come. Spinoff owns positional speed and fast final figures; big-time threat. Big Dollar Bill has fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Traipsing gets tested for class after tallying fast late-pace figure when winning last; up to the challenge. Miss Munnigs gets class relief after winning four of last six starts; dangerous. Guacamole owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner.

ELEVENTH: The Great Kath ships in from Tampa after fast-figured, front-end score in last; handles the South Florida runners at this level. Stormy Nelly was freshened after winning two in a row this past winter; very dangerous in return. Catharsis also is riding a two-race winning streak; be no surprise. Awsum Roar delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; right in the thick of this.