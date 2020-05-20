Best Bet: GREY JAZMINE (3); Best Value: HY RIVERSIDE (9)

FIRST: Budget Buster regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebounds. Rags for Britches was a useful sixth in first start since two-month layoff; improvement predicted. Ringle Belle is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SECOND: Macho d'Oro tallied fast late-pace figure when second at 53-1 last time; more to give. Captain Fofo wheels back in a hurry after game placing last week; very dangerous. Consilium was victimized by wide trip on sloppy surface last out; must consider.

THIRD: Grey Jazmine took backward step in most recent after top-figured score two races back; "A" game expected on Saturday. Let's Be Honest drops after clear-cut second in last; be no surprise. My Sister's Keeper should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs; worth long look.

FOURTH: Zandrea's switches surfaces for potent turf-to-dirt barn; class drop seals the deal. Witch Hunter failed to get the job done when second at 20 cents on the dollar last time; short-priced disappointment again? Sheknowsthedrill is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: American Ninja gets class relief after being pace compromised last out; call based on price. Projected exits clear-cut score in last at Tampa; big-time danger. The Mighty Judge, another last-race winner; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Fast Magic makes first start since claimed by trainer with strong numbers with recent purchases. Ima Pharoah has been second at short odds in both starts; runner-up again? Well Connected is training strongly for first start since November; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Masterday logged two swift works for first start in seven weeks; primed and ready. Legendary Prince visually impressed when breaking maiden last out; dangerous. Factorino drops and makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Devoted Kitten bounced in last after sharp efforts in previous two starts; much-needed class relief is the clincher. Sir Seamus also regressed in most recent after front-running win two back; very playable. Bold Paynter could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Hy Riverside makes quick return and drops to lifetime low; sitting on wake-up. Front Loaded was a game second in last; logical, short-priced player. Malibu Max consistently logs fast figures; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Wile E Peyote has been on the bench for more than six months but fired 5-furlong bullet to conclude work tab; ready to roll. Fully Loaded won from stalker's seat last time; be no surprise. Pay Any Price, 18-for-31 in career, is speedy and faces cheaper; don't overlook.

ELEVENTH: Sun Summers owns fast late-pace figures on "A" game and compiled eye-catching training slate for first start since June; primed. Merseyside owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Key Biscayne was a convincing maiden winner in last; worth long look. Dynatown notched three seconds and two thirds from last five starts; must use in exotics.























