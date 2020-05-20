TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
SEARCH
49° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Gulfstream entries for Saturday, May 23

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: GREY JAZMINE (3); Best Value: HY RIVERSIDE (9)

FIRST: Budget Buster regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebounds. Rags for Britches was a useful sixth in first start since two-month layoff; improvement predicted. Ringle Belle is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SECOND: Macho d'Oro tallied fast late-pace figure when second at 53-1 last time; more to give. Captain Fofo wheels back in a hurry after game placing last week; very dangerous. Consilium was victimized by wide trip on sloppy surface last out; must consider.

THIRD: Grey Jazmine took backward step in most recent after top-figured score two races back; "A" game expected on Saturday. Let's Be Honest drops after clear-cut second in last; be no surprise. My Sister's Keeper should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs; worth long look.

FOURTH: Zandrea's switches surfaces for potent turf-to-dirt barn; class drop seals the deal. Witch Hunter failed to get the job done when second at 20 cents on the dollar last time; short-priced disappointment again? Sheknowsthedrill is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: American Ninja gets class relief after being pace compromised last out; call based on price. Projected exits clear-cut score in last at Tampa; big-time danger. The Mighty Judge, another last-race winner; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Fast Magic makes first start since claimed by trainer with strong numbers with recent purchases. Ima Pharoah has been second at short odds in both starts; runner-up again? Well Connected is training strongly for first start since November; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Masterday logged two swift works for first start in seven weeks; primed and ready. Legendary Prince visually impressed when breaking maiden last out; dangerous. Factorino drops and makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Devoted Kitten bounced in last after sharp efforts in previous two starts; much-needed class relief is the clincher. Sir Seamus also regressed in most recent after front-running win two back; very playable. Bold Paynter could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Hy Riverside makes quick return and drops to lifetime low; sitting on wake-up. Front Loaded was a game second in last; logical, short-priced player. Malibu Max  consistently logs fast figures; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Wile E Peyote has been on the bench for more than six months but fired 5-furlong bullet to conclude work tab; ready to roll. Fully Loaded won from stalker's seat last time; be no surprise. Pay Any Price, 18-for-31 in career, is speedy and faces cheaper; don't overlook. 

ELEVENTH: Sun Summers owns fast late-pace figures on "A" game and compiled eye-catching training slate for first start since June; primed. Merseyside owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.  Key Biscayne was a convincing maiden winner in last; worth long look. Dynatown notched three seconds and two thirds from last five starts; must use in exotics.


 


 


 


 

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 15: General view of Rays, Marlins join Yankees in opening facilities to players
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Report: Disney World front-runner to host games if NBA returns
Gil Picinich of of Wantagh poses on the Pair of aces a winning hand for LI golfer Gil Picinich
Mike Francesa, radio talk show host, watches an Francesa's streaming-only hour paused as WFAN show expands
Islanders captain Denis Potvin holding the Stanley Cup Isles' four wins in 1980 Cup Final to air Sunday on MSG Plus
Islanders legends Bob Nystrom, left, and John Tonelli Nystrom, Tonelli recreate Isles' 1980 Cup winner for NHL Network
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search