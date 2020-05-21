Best Bet: WINKING AT THEDUDE (9); Best Value: DEXTER ROAD (7)

FIRST: American Phenom compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since claimed; returns quick dividends. Imperial Moment, another that's training strongly, could play out as the main speed. Leading West is fresh and owns fast figures; must respect.

SECOND: America's Queen exits front-end maiden score in last; throw deep in cheap field. Mystic Comin Home drops after speed and fade in last; dangerous. Stormy Boss could be sitting in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Seismic Wave, 2-for-2 on GP sod, is firing bullets for return. Colonist packs potent kick on best efforts; price will be tempting. Class and Cash is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Doll Collection owns fastest numbers of those that have started; potential short price. Mumbai debuts for Christophe Clement; follow the money. Mycrazyxgirlfriend is another newcomer that's training swiftly.

FIFTH: Enzoexpress engaged fast fractions when a front-end winner last time; three fast works in the interim seal the deal. Awesome Action also was a wire-to-wire victor in last; very dangerous. Luckytobeinamerica consistently delivers strong efforts; must be considered.

SIXTH: Fuddled was a tough-trip second in debut; gets there on Sunday. Let Them Eat Cake is speedy and will be aided by cutback to sprint. Hallajoori also is quick from gate and owns inside position; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Dexter Road regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebounds on Sunday. Dizzy Gillespie owns speed and fast numbers; logical, short-priced player. Drop Kick needed last; wake-up potential at juicy price. Blame the Thief drops after besting pricier in March; fire sale?

EIGHTH: Life On the Edge fired half-mile bullet since speed tightener in last; enhanced endurance predicted. Toffen tallied fast late-pace figures in both turf starts; probable paltry price is the problem. R U Royalty was a fast-figured winner in the slop last out; don't ignore.

NINTH: Winking At Thedude owns rapid late-pace figures and is working with a purpose for first start since February; ready to roll. War Giant bounced last time after fast-figured win two back; very dangerous. Blue Bluff is riding three-race winning streak; be no surprise.

TENTH: Alien Invasion projects as the main speed in contentious turf route. Kokokomo is training sharply for first start since September; worth long look. King Ottokar logged only win on GP grass; don't ignore.

ELEVENTH: Captured by Fate looms the swiftest of the swift with aggressive ride in bulky field for nightcap. Souper Shenanigan could be ideally positioned in stalker's seat if pace meltdown comes to pass. Slippy returns from nine-month layoff with work slate that culminated with half-mile bullet; very interesting. Kobe Fifty Two was a wire-to-wire winner in debut; must be factored into the mix.