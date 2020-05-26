Best Bet: KUNAL (8); Best Value: STARSHIP MALLOMAR (4)

FIRST: Scanno makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; call in contentious opener. Policy Option is fresh, training with a purpose and hails from Chad Brown barn; dangerous. Battalion compiled tight work tab for first start since April 2; don't ignore.

SECOND: Boomer concluded work tab with crisp half-mile drill; best guess in juvenile dash. Fulmini is another that's training sharply; follow the money. Gruntled hails from streaking John Servis stable; must be considered.

THIRD: Nowitna River tallied rapid final fraction when a hard-charging second in last; more to come. Tropicality drops and returns to dirt; very playable. Nothins Free is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Starship Mallomar logged deceptively fast late-pace figure in most recent; call based on price. Fall Moon compiled tight work tab for first start since November; very interesting. Under the Oaks logged strong work slate for debut; could be a runner.

FIFTH: Suz adds blinkers and projects as the main speed on the fence. Passing Moments looms the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the stretch. Salsa Rita is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

SIXTH: Mia's Bobtail runs late and Saturday's additional quarter mile should play to strength. Union Lane regressed in last after front-running score in previous start; rebound threat. For Kicks gets class relief and moves to main track; wake-up potential.

SEVENTH: Blessed Beast owns stalker's style that should be well served by likely pace dynamics. Poseidon's Princess lived up to heavy tote support when a wire-to-wire winner when favored in debut; dangerous. Say Adios owns a win, two seconds and a third from six starts; logical use in exotics.

EIGHTH: Kunal returns from two-month freshener with work tab that culminated with 5-furlong bullet; ready to roll. Blood Moon is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. City Park was a tough-trip fourth in lone turf start; worth long look.

NINTH: Cajun Firecracker notched eye-catching work tab for first start since claimed by Mike Maker; rates close call. Win With Pride, red-tagged by Todd Pletcher last out, fired half-mile bullet for first start since February; dangerous. Yodel E. A. Who is fleet-footed and could make pole draw a winning one; obvious threat.

TENTH: Our Country consistently logs the field's fastest final fractions. Talking logged fast turf numbers last fall; very interesting. Cowtown overcame stumbling start when a last-to-first maiden winner in most recent; don't ignore.

ELEVENTH: Castillete is riding a forward progression on late-pace and final numbers; rail draw seals the deal. Queen'splate Nolan makes first turf start with maiden-claiming tag; very dangerous. Traffic Trouble has finished third in last two starts; same result on Saturday? Consilium could impact if pace meltdown ensues.