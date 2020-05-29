Best Bet: WHERE PARADISE LAY (8); Best Value: WAHOOWAH (9)

FIRST: Thenextbestthing logged sharp string of workouts for first start since October; primed and ready. King of Rock should be aided by cutback to sprint; dangerous. Storm the Bridge is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SECOND: Campanelle concluded work s=late with eye-catching half-mile bullet; best guess. Ride the Curl is from a dam that has produced a turf winner; very interesting. Kodiak Mamba also has grass breeding on dam's side; follow the money.

THIRD Shanghai Moon regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebounds. Ingreido is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. Federal Case drops and owns fast back numbers; more than good enough if all is well.

FOURTH: Kozy Dreams was a tough-trip second in last; more to give. Lady Teuflesberg has trained consistently since speed and fade in debut; worth long look. Chillin Lady makes first start since moving to Kathleen O'Connell barn; must consider.

FIFTH: Awesome Enough was compromised by rough start when third last out; move to grass plays to strength. Tapizar King displayed sharp speed in debut; big-time, front-end danger. Maquiavelo bested top selection by more than a length when a sharp second on May 15; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Miraculousblessing fired crisp half-mile drill for first start since last summer; primed and ready for potent layoff barn. Tara has finished second in last three starts; runner-up again? Buxom Beast is training with a purpose for first outing since September; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Babybel tallied solid late-pace figure when third in last; call based on price potential. Wicked Solution also packs potent late kick and logged both wins on GP sod; very playable. Kayseri owns speed and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

EIGHTH: Where Paradise Lay has won two in a row and owns faster back numbers; keeps on giving. Running for Riz is fleet-footed and fired crisp half-mile work since last start; worth long look. Royal Squeeze also is speedy and can win from stalker's seat as well; big-time player.

NINTH: Wahoowah is fresh, training forwardly and consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Slick Star is quick from gate and notched half-mile bullet for first start in 57 days; very dangerous. Overnight Success gets class relief and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; must consider.

TENTH: Whiskey Sunrise holds on edge on pace and final figures; paltry price is the problem. Krammy Boy delivers sharp efforts with machine-like consistency; dangerous. Harryhee owns speed and makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

ELEVENTH: Bramble Bay needed last and owns swift back numbers; call in weak nightcap. I'll Do It My Way owns a win and two thirds from last three starts; big-time threat. Tide Storm closes and should be aided by stretch out to mile. Panarea exits determined maiden win in last; right in the thick of this.