Best bet: BULLDAT (1)

Best value: POSITIVE POWER (9)

FIRST: Bulldat has worked twice since making premature move to the lead and faltering last out; duly tightened. Honolua Bay is fresh and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Upsy Daisy Do owns fives seconds and a third from 12 starts; must use in exotics.

SECOND: Uyeda made determined rally when a sharp winner in debut; more to give. Travelin Gambler owns speed and drops; very dangerous. Flaming Hot has logged five seconds from seven starts; minor award again?

THIRD: Brian's Avenue gets favorable cutback in distance and lands in weak field. Chads Choice was compromised by wide trip in last; price will be tempting. King Wade is 0-for-28 but owns competitive numbers; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Express Boy returns to preferred footing after non-stressful fourth on dirt last time; forward move predicted. Plan of Attack is fresh and owns fast back figures; very playable. Starship Bubba makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; worth long look.

FIFTH: Majestic Luna gets class relief after improved fourth in last; more in the tank. High Noon Rider was pace- and trip-compromised in last and owns swift back numbers; very interesting. My Point Exactly delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Fried Rice King notched two sharp workouts since better-than-it-looks fourth in debut; more to come. Candy Machine also has trained strongly since game placing in first start; likely underlay. Wind Ridge is working with a purpose for suddenly live Christophe Clement barn; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Magicgirl exits sprints and starts from the fence; wire to wire with heads-up handling. Interest drops and makes third start of form cycle; big-time player. Lemon Scat, another that gets class relief, owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Final Cut was rested after strong, front-running score in November; ready to roll off the bench. Off Topic, another on the bench since this past fall, looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. W W Fitzy regressed in last start after fast-figured score in prior outing; rebound potential.

NINTH: Positive Power tallied solid final fraction when a tough-trip third in last; call based on price. Polished Copper held more than three lengths to the good on top selection when second on March 13; could easily take this. Maricopa is fresh and training consistently; worth long look. Truly owns three seconds and two thirds from seven starts; must be factored into the mix.