Steve Matthews' Gulfstream selections for Sunday, April 5

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: ROMAN EMPIRE (9)

Best value: R U ROYALTY (5)

FIRST: Water Wizard logged solid final fraction when second in last; amplified kick with slight cutback. Tumbadora makes first start since claimed by Saffie Joseph Jr.; very dangerous. Awesome Evil was compromised by slow start in last; don't ignore.

SECOND: R Sea Smoke should pack enhanced late wallop with turnback to sprint. Swirling Candy is speedy and will prove very tough on an soft lead. Madame Barrister also is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Myfrancesca gets confident price hike after visually impressive score in last; keeps on giving. Baby Ice makes first start for new barn after winning two in a row; dangerous. Kiffle is quick from gate and looms the potential controlling speed; big-time player. 

FOURTH: Fully Loaded projects as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive ride from favorable post. Go Gone Gone is fresh and owns stalker's style; must consider. Chief White Sox compiled tight work tab for first start since December; very interesting.

FIFTH: R U Royalty wheels back in a hurry after much-improved fifth in last; more to come. Goodbye Gaby notched swift numbers in both starts; very playable. Kashan has finished third in last two starts; same result on Sunday?

SIXTH: Gotta Go Mo pressed swift splits when a sharp third in last; speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Mane Attraction runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Backside Beauty debuts for potent first-out barn (Larry Rivelli); stay tuned to the tote.

SEVENTH: Fast Venezuela set fast pace when a front-running winner in last; pairs up. Sky Chaser logged three tight works since even fourth in last; improvement predicted. Forever Marta regressed in last after dominant victory in prior; rebound threat.

EIGHTH: Scanno gets favorable cutback to shorter route after sharp third in last; call based on price potential. Reliability hails from potent second-out stable (Jimmy Jerkens) and has drilled five times since useful fifth in debut; very dangerous. Shamrocket has trained strongly for white-hot Christophe Clement barn after game placing in last; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Roman Empire tallied rapid late-pace figure when an ultra-impressive winner in last; more to come. Rhythmia is fresh and working with a purpose for Saffie Joseph Jr. barn; be no surprise. Great Kahuna, a sharp second in last, logged all three wins on Gulfstream Park turf; must consider.

10TH: R Prerogative is rested and logged last three wins off the bench; history repeats. Up in Smoke has visually and numerically impressed when winning both starts; big-time danger. Midtown Rose makes peak start of form cycle after strong second in last; must be factored into the mix. 

11TH: Helen Hayes compiled string of endurance-building works for first start since September; main speed. Chiclet's Dream tallied crisp final fraction when winning lone outing on Gulf sod; very playable. Catnip Kitten packs powerful late wallop on "A" game; very interesting. Starship Gussie gets class relief after displaying improved speed in last; don't dismiss.

