Best bet: CRYPTO GOLD (9)

Best value: MIA'S EXTORTIONIST (2)

FIRST: Happy Danza is speedy, gets class relief and could capitalize on soft lead in weak opener. Bebeau, another that drops, exits even fourth in last; dangerous. Winning Factor has finished second in last two starts; logical contender.

SECOND: Mia's Extortionist is riding a forward line on the numbers and will offer juicy ticket. Hail Michigan compiled tight work tab for first start in eight weeks; very playable. Silver Maker makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth log look. Titere makes third start of form cycle and owns fast back numbers; very interesting.

THIRD: Miss My Macho was pace-compromised when facing pricier field last time; rates close call. Days of Spring also drops and makes quick return (eight days); very dangerous. Babybel makes peak third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Carolyn's Smile exits speed and fade in first start since eight-month layoff last time; duly tightened. Bird Map is training sharply and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Quiet Company is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

FIFTH: Feature Creature drops and owns fast back figures; 3-furlong bullet on April 1 seals the deal. Fantastic Kingdom also faces weaker after tough-trip sixth in last; big-time player. So Charming was a determined winner in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Arrivederla owns a sit-and-pounce style that should be well served in field with ample speed. Take Charge Dude is fresh and owns swift numbers on "A" efforts. Phish Fan is another that's rested and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; don't ignore.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: For Kicks packs a potent kick on best races and endured a rough journey when sharp fifth in last; more to give. Zodiac Princess is fleet-footed and could play out as the dominant speed; dangerous. Get Rewarded gets class relief and owns fast late-pace figures on "A" game; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Super Cute notched swift final fraction when breaking maiden in debut; pairs up at fat ticket. Four Grands, another first-out winner, is speedy and should be favorably placed; dangerous. Four Graces also was a first in debut and could be aided by today's additional furlong; worth long look.

NINTH: Crypto Gold overcame wide trip and slow splits when a clear-cut winner in last; takes another. Smell of Roses is speedy and drops; big-time, front-running threat. Sir Hoski packs powerful late kick and makes third start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Allegedly Perfect, from a dam that has thrown five turf winners, was a much-improved third in off-the-grass race last time; forward move predicted. Bloodprof chased sizzling splits and faded in debut; dangerous with softer flow. Muskoka Storm exits hard-charging placing in last; must be considered. Irked compiled bullet-riddled work tab for first start since last summer; right in the thick of this.