Best bet: CUCINA (10)

Best value: UNFORESEEN (5)

FIRST: She Fled the Scene drops after logging improved late-pace figure in last; more to come. Catsoutofthebag is speedy and notched only win on Gulfstream sod; dangerous. Jost Sayin owns three seconds and two thirds from last five starts; minor award again?

SECOND: Sister Aurora concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; best guess in season's first juvenile race. Awesome View hails from potent first-out stable; stay tuned to the tote. Lime debuts for Wes Ward; be no surprise.

THIRD: Uno Baby Bird projects as the speed of the speed in grass debut. Violent Fight was a useful seventh in first start; improvement predicted. More Than Usual should pack amplified kick with cutback to 5 furlongs; dangerous.

FOURTH: Cherorama is fleet-footed and training sharply for first start in more than three months; ready to roll. Grey Manners wheels back in a hurry (12 days), gets class relief and returns to dirt; worth long look. Varsovia has been idle since clear-cut maiden score Jan. 30; dangerous if primed for best.

FIFTH: Unforeseen was pace- and trip-compromised in last; drop into maiden claimer seals the deal. R U Royalty exits sprints and could play out as the controlling speed; very interesting. El Scorcho fired crisp half-mile drill for first start since December; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Lookin At Roses exits hard-charging placing in last; intensified wallop with slight cutback in distance. Bourbon Currency compiled tight work tab for first start in 10 weeks, but has finished second at short odds in last two outings; mixed message. Extra Extra owns speed and turns back to more manageable trip; must consider.

SEVENTH: Genghis drops after being done in by poor start last time; rates call based on price potential. January Won compiled bullet-riddled work tab for first start in more than six months; very dangerous on "A" effort. Big Hambone moves to dirt after clear-cut third in last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Hero Up makes quick return after front-running maiden score in last; pairs up. Warrant Officer has the benefit of the rail and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. St Joe Viper was an ultra-game second at 22-1 last time; worth long look at long price.

NINTH: Absolute Grit was victimized by swift splits last time; softer trip expected. Just Kidding exits game placings in last two starts; runner-up again? Charlie the Greek was a clear-cut winner at this level in last; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Cucina overcame rough start when a determined winner in last; more to come. Celebration owns speed and fast final figures; very dangerous. Quarky also is quick from the gate and is working with a purpose for first start since October; don't ignore.

11TH: Valdocco owns favorable sit-and-pounce style in weak field; call based on price potential. Pass the Gravy compiled endurance-building work tab for first start in more than 18 months; dangerous. French Quarter bested a pricier group on March 21; could easily take another. Gran Malbec drops and fired 3-furlong bullet last week; must be considered.