Best bet: ROYAL SQUEEZE (6)

Best value: WONDER BLONDY (1)

FIRST: Wonder Blondy tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure in lone turf start; call based on price in weak opener. Snow and Lillylynn is speedy but has failed to find the winner's circle in 13 tries; mixed message. Halfy drops and makes second start for Todd Pletcher; improvement predicted.

SECOND: Peppi and Just Right Mike are uncoupled newcomers from Mike Yates barn that fired a 3-furlong bullet when working in company on April 4; happy hunting. First Navy Admiral owns win-early bloodlines; very interesting. Golden Pal debuts for Wes Ward; follow the money.

THIRD: Millionaire Runner packs potent late kick and could receive ideal pace setup. Summer Mischief is speedy and will prove very tough if able to secure unchallenged lead. Love Nest owns three wins and two seconds in eight starts on Gulfstream loam; dangerous.

FOURTH: Zandrea's was forced wide on first turn wen displaying newfound speed in last; more to give. Felony Melanie closes in sprints and should be aided by added ground; worth long look. Fast Fraction is fleet-footed and training swiftly; big-time player.

FIFTH: Chouchou de Boo gets class relief after falling victim to front-end pressure in last; softer trip predicted. Polished Copper tallied rapid final fraction when second to a repeat winner in last; very playable. Gravel Gertie adds blinkers and makes third start of form cycle; wake-up potential.

SIXTH: Royal Squeeze owns stalker's style and is working sharply; 7-furlong trip is the clincher. Do Share owns rapid late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Create Again is quick from gate and could prove to be a very tough customer on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: Reservenotattained, from a dam that has thrown two grass winners, makes first start since gelded; call in wide-open turf dash. Sovereign Warrior was an even third in last and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Ohanzee was vanned off after hard-fought maiden score last out; damaged goods?

EIGHTH: Just Smok'n drops after speed and fade in last; improvement predicted. Shippy moves to grass with fast dirt figures; demand value. Notorious R B G was a determined winner in key-race debut; must consider.

NINTH: Shakhimat is training with a purpose for first start since more than five-month absence; potent layoff barn. Fortin Hill is 2-for-2 for Chad Brown; likely underlay. Whyruawesome gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Mystery Bank is quick from gate and makes third start of form cycle; gets the call if able to escape AE list. Magic Street exits key race and drops into maiden claimer; very playable. Bourbon Wisdom also drops into maiden claimer and adds blinkers; very interesting. Maverick Kitten packs powerful kick on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.