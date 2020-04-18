TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
41° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Gulfstream selections for Thursday, April 23

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: BAHAMA KITTEN (10)

Best value: STAMINA PRINCESS (4)

FIRST: Calentita makes first start since moving to Saffie Joseph barn; career best predicted. Laska was a tough-trip sixth in last; dangerous. Delia's Pride makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Cabrina made sustained rally after poor start in debut; more to come. Sheknowsthedrill was a much-improved fourth in last; developing and dangerous. Trinni Sunshine is fresh and training with a purpose; don't ignore.

THIRD: Awesome Evil displayed improved speed in last; primed for breakthrough. Hechizada makes peak outing of form cycle and drops to lifetime low; dangerous. Too Stylish also makes third start since layoff; worth long look at long price.

FOURTH: Stamina Princess tallied solid late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Samoa owns speed and the fence but failed to get the job done when 50 cents on the dollar last time; underlay once again. Paynter Fest is fresh and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

FIFTH: Willing to Speed owns fast late-pace figures and compiled tight work tab for first start in 46 days. Valdolobo, 1-for-1 on Gulfstream sod, is another that's training sharply for return from layoff; dangerous. Majestic Luna has benefit of the rail and packs potent kick on "A" efforts; don't dismiss. Tricky Magician owns speed, fast numbers and must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: First and Three was given helpful freshener after three placings in a row this past winter; breaks through on Thursday. Untitled is fleet-footed and firing bullets for first start in seven weeks; big-time player. Winking At Thedude could be sitting in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Gemonteer is quick from the gate and can secure unchallenged lead with heads-up handling. Big Agenda adds blinkers and could be sitting in the stalker's perch; price will be tempting. Driven by Thunder owns seven wins from 14 starts on GP grass; hard to eliminate.

EIGHTH: Money Never Sleeps makes quick return (13 days) and gets favorable cutback in distance; call based on price potential. Bird Map makes first start since claimed by Saffie Joseph after breaking maiden last out; very playable. Lil Miss Hot Mess was a front-end winner in last and could be overlooked in the wagering; very interesting.

NINTH: Bird's Eye View is rested and owns fast late-pace numbers on best efforts. Temple was pace- and trip-compromised when a game second in last; very dangerous. Neepawa is firing bullets for first start since September; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Bahama Kitten notched improved final fraction when a clear-cut second in last; rail draw seals the deal in big field. Oblio's Wish regressed in last after determined win in prior; rebound threat. Retro Street was a tough-trip seventh versus pricier field last time; worth long look. Tropicality notched two of her three career wins on Gulfstream turf; intriguing.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Islanders GM Bill Torrey appears with the Stanley Announcer Ryan played key role in Torrey's hiring
Bay Shore pitcher Erika Sullivan throws against Connetquot Erika Sullivan one of four LIers to get call for Hall
Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. could be the Experts' consensus: Jets should take a tackle first
Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets Mets position analysis: Rosario has made steady improvement
Yankees' Gleyber Torres watches the flight of his Yankees position analysis: Torres' bat makes him valuable
Alabama running back Mark Ingram makes a catch College coaches on Giants' staff bring expertise to draft
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search