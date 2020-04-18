Best bet: BAHAMA KITTEN (10)

Best value: STAMINA PRINCESS (4)

FIRST: Calentita makes first start since moving to Saffie Joseph barn; career best predicted. Laska was a tough-trip sixth in last; dangerous. Delia's Pride makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Cabrina made sustained rally after poor start in debut; more to come. Sheknowsthedrill was a much-improved fourth in last; developing and dangerous. Trinni Sunshine is fresh and training with a purpose; don't ignore.

THIRD: Awesome Evil displayed improved speed in last; primed for breakthrough. Hechizada makes peak outing of form cycle and drops to lifetime low; dangerous. Too Stylish also makes third start since layoff; worth long look at long price.

FOURTH: Stamina Princess tallied solid late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Samoa owns speed and the fence but failed to get the job done when 50 cents on the dollar last time; underlay once again. Paynter Fest is fresh and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

FIFTH: Willing to Speed owns fast late-pace figures and compiled tight work tab for first start in 46 days. Valdolobo, 1-for-1 on Gulfstream sod, is another that's training sharply for return from layoff; dangerous. Majestic Luna has benefit of the rail and packs potent kick on "A" efforts; don't dismiss. Tricky Magician owns speed, fast numbers and must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: First and Three was given helpful freshener after three placings in a row this past winter; breaks through on Thursday. Untitled is fleet-footed and firing bullets for first start in seven weeks; big-time player. Winking At Thedude could be sitting in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues; worth long look.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Gemonteer is quick from the gate and can secure unchallenged lead with heads-up handling. Big Agenda adds blinkers and could be sitting in the stalker's perch; price will be tempting. Driven by Thunder owns seven wins from 14 starts on GP grass; hard to eliminate.

EIGHTH: Money Never Sleeps makes quick return (13 days) and gets favorable cutback in distance; call based on price potential. Bird Map makes first start since claimed by Saffie Joseph after breaking maiden last out; very playable. Lil Miss Hot Mess was a front-end winner in last and could be overlooked in the wagering; very interesting.

NINTH: Bird's Eye View is rested and owns fast late-pace numbers on best efforts. Temple was pace- and trip-compromised when a game second in last; very dangerous. Neepawa is firing bullets for first start since September; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Bahama Kitten notched improved final fraction when a clear-cut second in last; rail draw seals the deal in big field. Oblio's Wish regressed in last after determined win in prior; rebound threat. Retro Street was a tough-trip seventh versus pricier field last time; worth long look. Tropicality notched two of her three career wins on Gulfstream turf; intriguing.