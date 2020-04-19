Best bet: TIGER BLOOD (5)

Best value: SHREWDNESS (9)

FIRST: Gran Champagne drops and moves to turf; primed for breakthrough. First in Line tallied improved late-pace figure in last; dangerous. Ninetydaysofwinter gets class relief and should offer generous ticket; don't ignore.

SECOND: Amelia Madelyn owns sprinter's speed and starts from the fence; controlling front-runner with heads-up handling. Hartling regressed in last after winning four in a row; rebound threat. Gran Brandy could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Kozy Dreams could capitalize on cozy lead in field that's light on speed. Panarea compiled tight work tab for first start in 57 days; worth long look. Perfectcombination drops into maiden claimer; wake-up potential.

FOURTH: Borrowed Angel gets class relief and adds blinkers and Lasix; improvement predicted. Wild About This is fleet-footed and could secure unchallenged lead; dangerous. I'm Prayingforthat owns field's fastest final numbers on "A" efforts; must consider.

FIFTH: Tiger Blood withstood pressure and sizzling splits when a clear-cut winner in last; more to come. What's Inside was a strong second to top selection last time; close contender once again. Sturgeon logged five of seven career wins on GP grass; worth long look.

SIXTH: East Coast Swing is quick from gate and adds blinkers; speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Golden Garter also is fleet-footed and compiled strong work tab for first start since November; very playable. Simple Story, a hard-charging maiden winner in last, looms the prime beneficiary if top pair hook on the lead.

SEVENTH: Drop Kick packs solid late kick and could receive ideal setup at juicy ticket. French Quarter owns stalker's style and wheels back in a hurry after being claimed last week; very interesting. Combination owns three wins and a third from last four starts; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: New Day Dawning is firing bullets for first start since Feb. 1; primed and ready. Secret Stash packs potent kick and could be in the catbird seat if fractions get fast and furious. Skye Snow has trained strongly since breaking maiden last month; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Shrewdness moves to dirt after being pace- and position-compromised in U.S. debut last out; rates call based on price. Believe Indeed could be favorably positioned near the front in field that's light on speed; very interesting. Slam Dunk has been on the bench since "geared down" score last fall; more than good enough on best.

10TH: Nothin But Net makes first start since claimed and first start since gelded; primed for lifetime best. Annualized fired 3-furlong bullet since even fourth in key race last time; big-time player. Candy Coma was second when 80 cents on the dollar in debut; short-priced failure again? Last Jet Out is 0-for-13 but owns competitive numbers on best; price will be tempting.