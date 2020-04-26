Best bet: DARDANELLOS (3)

Best value: I'LL DO IT MY WAY (7)

FIRST: Strong Ending makes first start since claimed after strong second in last; returns quick dividends. Percher moves to grass after being eliminated at the start in debut; very interesting. Ringle Belle is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead; don't ignore.

SECOND: Missing Link is by a potent first-out sire; best guess in 2-year-old maiden claimer. Sunshine City debuts for Wes Ward; be no surprise. Tempt Me hails from strong juvenile barn; stay tuned to the tote.

THIRD: Dardanellos tallied solid late-pace figure when a hard-charging maiden winner last time; pairs up. Dazzling Prose compiled sharp work slate for first start since November; worth long look. Crupi's Pizza Dom owns speed, drops and moves to dirt; must consider.

FOURTH: Perfect Enough makes peak start of form cycle and will offer beefy ticket in weak field. Beach Traffic must overcome tough field but logs swift final fractions on "A" efforts; intriguing. Cloudbased gets class relief after even fifth in last; dangerous but likely underlay.

FIFTH: My Sebastiana is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes third start since layoff; breakthrough predicted. Papa's Little Girl gets confident price hike after winning by nearly 10 lengths last out; big-time danger. Shes One Mad Momma regressed in last after hitting the board in prior four starts; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Senora Roma projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride in turf debut. Fuddled was a hard-charging second in first; logical contender. Coin the Phrase (fleet-footed) and Mane Attraction (late runner) are two more that were runners-up in their last; each must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: I'll Do It My Way was pace- and trip-compromised when a two-move third in last; call based on price potential. Augusta Moon fired 5-furlong bullet since utragame placing in last; very dangerous. Shikaka could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; odds will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Fast Magic notched rapid final fraction when third in debut; tight, recent work tab seals the deal. Bourbon Street has finished second in last two starts; minor award again? Alfatei owns speed and adds blinkers; worth long look.

NINTH: Our Closure, a two-time winner on GP sod, is working with a purpose for first start since September. Admiral's Win has tallied three of four career wins on Hallandale Beach grass and gets much-needed class relief in return from freshener; price will be tempting. Real Doozie is quick from the blocks and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

10TH: Midnight Soiree was a clear-cut second to a much-the-best winner last out; more to give in second start since six-month absence. Flat Awesome Jenny owns fast late-pace figures and won three in a row at GP this past winter; very playable. I'll Take the Cake owns potent sit-and-pounce style and hails from Saffie Joseph stable; dangerous. Cuddle Kitten is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

11TH: Proquestor cuts back to more manageable distance and should pack enhanced wallop in wide-open nightcap. Preacher Marsee was a tough-trip fourth when favored in last; big-time player. Red Fog moves to turf after being disqualified from apparent front-running win last time; don't overlook. Lookin Forever could land in exotics at juicy number if pace meltdown ensues.