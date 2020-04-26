Best bet: STARSHIP NUGGET (6)

Best value: MOON PISTOL (5)

FIRST: Extremelyexclusive tallied solid final fraction when fifth in debut; call based on price in weak opener. Wordman also packs late kick and makes first start since claimed; dangerous. Starship Bubba owns speed and gets favorable cutback in distance; must consider.

SECOND: Highly Noted debuts for potent first-out barn; best guess. Hall Rich Legacy adds blinkers and owns experience edge in field of newcomers; worth long look. Catching Fish is firing bullets for first start; follow the money.

THIRD: Scar was pace- and trip-compromised last time; more to give. Interest was a determined winner at this level in last; very playable. Beinfun owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Bip Bip Full Power notched swift late-pace figure in last; keeps on giving. Hail Michigan exits game placing in last; logical, short-priced player. Brand makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Moon Pistol moves to preferred footing after speed-and-fade tightener on turf last time; improvement predicted. Starship Taxi was a clear-cut second at this level in last; big-time threat. Louie's Kingdom takes suspicious price plunge in first start since claimed; proceed with caution.

SIXTH: Starship Nugget logged four tight works since hard-charging third in debut on dirt; switch to sod plays to strength. Mo of the West was victimized by wide trip when a better-than-it-looks fifth in debut in key race on grass; very dangerous. Amadora tallied eye-catching half-mile work on grass on March 25; must be factored into the mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Shanghai Moon regressed on grass last time after sharp score on dirt in prior; return to main track is key. Chasing the Candy, another that goes turf to dirt, is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Neverstopdreaming also switches surfaces and owns fast dirt numbers; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: High Noon Rider made sustained rally when a sharp winner in last; pairs up. Celebration owns sprinter's speed and may play out as the swiftest of the swift; very interesting. Jakarta also is fleet-footed and has won four of last five; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Beast Mode makes first start since claimed by barn that logs profitable stats with new acquisitions. Snap Hook drops, returns to dirt and makes third start of form cycle; big-time player. Congrats This gets confident class hike after being awarded top honors via disqualification last time; razor-sharp and dangerous.

10TH: All About Stella is fresh and owns favorable stalker's style in field that's jammed with speed. Twice as Magical, one of the front-runners, should be tighter in second start since seven-month layoff. Queen Abarrio was a late-running second in last; must be factored into the mix.

11TH: Gea makes quick return (15 days) after rough trip in last; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Silly Notion makes first start since claimed after hard-charging third in last; very interesting. Reiterate owns speed and adds blinkers; big-time, front-end threat. Beasaichi owns a win, two seconds and two thirds from seven starts; must use in exotics.