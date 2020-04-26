TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
45° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Gulfstream selections for Friday, May 1

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: STARSHIP NUGGET (6)

Best value: MOON PISTOL (5)

FIRST: Extremelyexclusive tallied solid final fraction when fifth in debut; call based on price in weak opener. Wordman also packs late kick and makes first start since claimed; dangerous. Starship Bubba owns speed and gets favorable cutback in distance; must consider.

SECOND: Highly Noted debuts for potent first-out barn; best guess. Hall Rich Legacy adds blinkers and owns experience edge in field of newcomers; worth long look. Catching Fish is firing bullets for first start; follow the money.

THIRD: Scar was pace- and trip-compromised last time; more to give. Interest was a determined winner at this level in last; very playable. Beinfun owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Bip Bip Full Power notched swift late-pace figure in last; keeps on giving. Hail Michigan exits game placing in last; logical, short-priced player. Brand makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Moon Pistol moves to preferred footing after speed-and-fade tightener on turf last time; improvement predicted. Starship Taxi was a clear-cut second at this level in last; big-time threat. Louie's Kingdom takes suspicious price plunge in first start since claimed; proceed with caution.

SIXTH: Starship Nugget logged four tight works since hard-charging third in debut on dirt; switch to sod plays to strength. Mo of the West was victimized by wide trip when a better-than-it-looks fifth in debut in key race on grass; very dangerous. Amadora tallied eye-catching half-mile work on grass on March 25; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Shanghai Moon regressed on grass last time after sharp score on dirt in prior; return to main track is key. Chasing the Candy, another that goes turf to dirt, is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Neverstopdreaming also switches surfaces and owns fast dirt numbers; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: High Noon Rider made sustained rally when a sharp winner in last; pairs up. Celebration owns sprinter's speed and may play out as the swiftest of the swift; very interesting. Jakarta also is fleet-footed and has won four of last five; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Beast Mode makes first start since claimed by barn that logs profitable stats with new acquisitions. Snap Hook drops, returns to dirt and makes third start of form cycle; big-time player. Congrats This gets confident class hike after being awarded top honors via disqualification last time; razor-sharp and dangerous.

10TH: All About Stella is fresh and owns favorable stalker's style in field that's jammed with speed. Twice as Magical, one of the front-runners, should be tighter in second start since seven-month layoff. Queen Abarrio was a late-running second in last; must be factored into the mix.

11TH: Gea makes quick return (15 days) after rough trip in last; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Silly Notion makes first start since claimed after hard-charging third in last; very interesting. Reiterate owns speed and adds blinkers; big-time, front-end threat. Beasaichi owns a win, two seconds and two thirds from seven starts; must use in exotics.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

In this still image from video provided by Glauber: Virtual draft delivered on its promise of hope
The Yankees' Aaron Judge runs on the field Halt has helped injured Judge, but can he stay on the field?
Giants head coach Joe Judge speaks during a Judge wanted, and got, players who understand his culture
Jets general manager Joe Douglas speaks during a Some great picks and interesting choices by Jets GM Douglas
Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney cheers during the Now that the new rookies are Giants, what happens next?
A general view of an NBA basketball at Report: NBA teams allowed to open facilities Friday with restrictions
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search