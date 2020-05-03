TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Gulfstream selections for Thursday, May 7

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: TWO BY TWO (11)

Best value: BIG TINA (9)

FIRST: Shell Beach Party drops and returns to turf; game second in most recent grass start. No No Nina also gets class relief and made forward move on the numbers in second start; developing and dangerous. Myfirstexwife has finished second in last two; logical, short-priced player.

SECOND: Awesome View was a two-move fourth in debut; experience helps in 13-horse field with 11 newcomers. Briella concluded work tab with crisp 3-furlong drill from the gate; could be a runner. Princess Secret is another firster that's training swiftly; follow the money.

THIRD: Take Charge Again was a hard-charging third after bad getaway in last; rates close call. Chic and Sexy nearly stole it on the lead when 22-1 last time; worth long look. Varsovia packs potent kick on best efforts; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Formula gets class relief and compiled tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; breakthrough predicted. Veer has made incremental improvement on the numbers in last two starts; dangerous. El Scorcho will need a scorching pace to impact but drops in price after tough trip last time; very interesting.

FIFTH: Motataabeq logged only career win on GP sod and is working sharply for return from two-month freshener. Bourbon Currency has finished second at short odds in last three starts; runner-up again? Blameless owns speed and should be favorably positioned in big field.

SIXTH: Sandys Blaze passed eight runners and overcame a nearly nine-length deficit when second in debut; tight work tab for return seals the deal. Celtic Brotherhood nearly went gate to wire when second in well-bet debut; speedy and playable. Victory Town bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut second last out; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Royally Cool is rested and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Trixie's Time regressed in last after front-running win in prior; rebound potential. True Heiress could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues; worth long look at long price.

EIGHTH: Dancing Noelle drops and was a winner in most recent start (three races back) for this price; throw deep in cheap group. Memorize is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Worth Avenue was a hard-charging second behind Memorize on April 2; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Big Tina set solid splits when a wire-to-wire winner in most recent outing; faster back numbers seal the deal. Sassy Justice notched all three lifetime wins on GP turf; very dangerous. Augusta Moon owns stalker's style and competitive figures; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Royal Meghan tallied improved internal numbers when second to a runaway winner in last; crisp half-mile work on April 29 clinches it. Flora Fantasy is fresh, owns fast figures and makes first start since claimed by high-percentage stable; dangerous but likely underlay. Baby Ice owns two wins, two thirds and a second from last five starts; must be considered.

11TH: Two by Two moves to grass and gets confident price hike after logging swift late-pace figure in last; more to come. Fake Muse is rested and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; intriguing at juicy ticket. Champers logged three tight works for first start in 48 days; fast numbers on "A" efforts. Call Curt (a second and a third in two starts) and Riggins (second time out for Todd Pletcher) are two runners below the AE line that must be given a long look if able to scratch into body of the race.

Steve Matthews
