Steve Matthews' Gulfstream selections for Friday, May 8
Best bet: DOMINATE THEMOMENT (8)
Best value: TONED UP (11)
FIRST: All American Jewel was compromised by wide trip in last at Tampa; nice fit with the South Florida locals at this level. A Beautiful Day is quick from gate and could play out as the controlling speed. Subtle Joy drops to lifetime low; don't ignore.
SECOND: Just Right Mike, one of two runners in 12-horse field with experience, was an even third in debut; more to come. First Navy Admiral, the other horse that has raced, was fifth in same debut as top selection; could easily improve. Bailey has compiled sharp work tab; follow the money.
THIRD: Marching In drops after speed and fade in last; call based on price. Probably Grace gets price hike after dominant score in last; very dangerous. Peace Control is fresh and owns competitive numbers on "A" efforts.
FOURTH: Rags for Britches consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; rates call in weak field. Jeeker Joe could play out as the main speed with heads-up handling. Seven and Seven makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must be factored into the mix.
FIFTH: R Boy Bode, a front-end winner on Feb. 13, logged three tight works last month for return. Phantom Ro displayed improved speed in last and could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; worth long look. The Zip Zip Man, a late runner, could be sitting in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.
SIXTH: Kozy Dreams was a change-of-pace fourth in last; soft spot. Bardot was a clear-cut second in debut; dangerous but likely underlay. Lucy's Interest gets class relief and could move forward in second start since freshener.
SEVENTH: Tiz Possible Dear was a determined winner at this price in last; pairs up. Enlisting also won last start and now has scored in three of last four; very dangerous. Amaluna could impact if pace meltdown ensues.
EIGHTH: Dominate Themoment is riding a two-race winning streak and fired half-mile bullet on April 30; keeps on giving. Arithmetic has drilled four times since visually and numerically impressive win in debut; big-time danger. Dynadrive is fresh and owns fast late-pace and final figures on best efforts; must consider.
NINTH: Smash compiled solid work slate for first start in nine weeks; primed and ready. Blueridge Mountain drops and returns to preferred footing; more than good enough on best. Maturin could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Frank First never fired on grass last time; surface switch should help.
10TH: Nikee Kan makes third start of form cycle and should be sitting on breakthrough at juicy ticket. Kitten's Covergirl owns two seconds and two thirds from last four starts; another minor award? Dixieincandyland was aided by scorching splits when sweeping by the field to win last; demand value on perfect-trip winner.
11TH: Toned Up tallied rapid final fraction when passing seven rivals and overcoming nearly all of a 10-length first-call deficit last time; gets there on Friday. Quiet Company owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner; very dangerous. Miss Flying Sun was done in by poor start in debut; improvement expected. Ocean Fire owns two seconds and four thirds from eight starts; fails to find winner's circle again?
