Best bet: DOMINATE THEMOMENT (8)

Best value: TONED UP (11)

FIRST: All American Jewel was compromised by wide trip in last at Tampa; nice fit with the South Florida locals at this level. A Beautiful Day is quick from gate and could play out as the controlling speed. Subtle Joy drops to lifetime low; don't ignore.

SECOND: Just Right Mike, one of two runners in 12-horse field with experience, was an even third in debut; more to come. First Navy Admiral, the other horse that has raced, was fifth in same debut as top selection; could easily improve. Bailey has compiled sharp work tab; follow the money.

THIRD: Marching In drops after speed and fade in last; call based on price. Probably Grace gets price hike after dominant score in last; very dangerous. Peace Control is fresh and owns competitive numbers on "A" efforts.

FOURTH: Rags for Britches consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; rates call in weak field. Jeeker Joe could play out as the main speed with heads-up handling. Seven and Seven makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: R Boy Bode, a front-end winner on Feb. 13, logged three tight works last month for return. Phantom Ro displayed improved speed in last and could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; worth long look. The Zip Zip Man, a late runner, could be sitting in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: Kozy Dreams was a change-of-pace fourth in last; soft spot. Bardot was a clear-cut second in debut; dangerous but likely underlay. Lucy's Interest gets class relief and could move forward in second start since freshener.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Tiz Possible Dear was a determined winner at this price in last; pairs up. Enlisting also won last start and now has scored in three of last four; very dangerous. Amaluna could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Dominate Themoment is riding a two-race winning streak and fired half-mile bullet on April 30; keeps on giving. Arithmetic has drilled four times since visually and numerically impressive win in debut; big-time danger. Dynadrive is fresh and owns fast late-pace and final figures on best efforts; must consider.

NINTH: Smash compiled solid work slate for first start in nine weeks; primed and ready. Blueridge Mountain drops and returns to preferred footing; more than good enough on best. Maturin could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Frank First never fired on grass last time; surface switch should help.

10TH: Nikee Kan makes third start of form cycle and should be sitting on breakthrough at juicy ticket. Kitten's Covergirl owns two seconds and two thirds from last four starts; another minor award? Dixieincandyland was aided by scorching splits when sweeping by the field to win last; demand value on perfect-trip winner.

11TH: Toned Up tallied rapid final fraction when passing seven rivals and overcoming nearly all of a 10-length first-call deficit last time; gets there on Friday. Quiet Company owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner; very dangerous. Miss Flying Sun was done in by poor start in debut; improvement expected. Ocean Fire owns two seconds and four thirds from eight starts; fails to find winner's circle again?