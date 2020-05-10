Best bet: COMETIN (9)

Best value: GREY JAZMINE (8)

FIRST: Ninth of April gets two-level class drop and makes peak start of form cycle. Gran Old Parr is speedy and starts from the fence; dangerous. Last Jet Out adds blinkers and owns competitive back numbers; wake-up potential.

SECOND: Killa Dee has drilled three times since front-running third in last; duly tightened. Travy Boy bested top selection by two necks when a determined winner on April 10; be no surprise. Take Charge Dude was a sharp second in same last race as top pair; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Inedatequila tallied solid late-pace figure when a tough-trip fifth in debut; improvement predicted. Toned Up also notched swift final fraction when making sustained rally for third in last; very playable. Truly owns four seconds and two thirds from eight starts; another minor award?

FOURTH: Thenextbesthing is rested and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; close call in wide-open maiden dash on turf. Uncle George debuts after concluding work tab with two bullet drills; could be a runner. Charliecando was a clear-cut second at this level in last; must consider.

FIFTH: No Se Vende drops after flattening out in the lane last time; tight, recent work slate seals the deal. Toonie Loonie fired half-mile bullet since front-running maiden victory in last; dangerous. The Gospel of John is speedy and drops two class levels; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Blessed Journey moves to dirt after displaying newfound speed in last; call in weak field. Swing West is training with a purpose and drops into maiden claimer; very playable. Youcantcatchcurlin gets class relief and switches to main track; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Lil Bit Dangerous is fresh, working swiftly and owns fast numbers on best efforts. Onezy's Dream is riding a forward line on the numbers; very interesting. Abarrio Forever was an improved third in last; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Grey Jazmine set sharp splits when a wire-to-wire maiden winner last time; pairs up. Lovely Lady Lexi tallied rapid final fraction when besting cheaper on Feb. 28; bullet half-mile drill for return. Bibiana, another last-race winner, makes first start since claimed by high-percentage barn; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Cometin owns field's fastest late-pace figures on best efforts; call based on price potential. French Quarter logs fast final figures with machinelike consistency; be no surprise. So Long Chuck could bid so long to this group if able to secure soft lead; dangerous.

10TH: Dream Marie has worked with a purpose for first start since much-needed layoff in March; all systems go. Tonalist's Shape was 5-for-5 before dull effort in Grade 2 GP Oaks last out; more than good enough if all is well. Up in Smoke, 3-for-3, looms an underlay in the wagering in first start beyond 6 furlongs; demand value.

11TH: Awesome Enough moves to grass after speed and fade in debut; improvement expected. Makinalegacy runs late and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues; very playable. Happy Danza drops and gets favorable cutback to 5 furlongs; very interesting. Nothin But Net has finished second in last three starts; minor spoils again?