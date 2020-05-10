Best bet: ESPIRITU DE LUNA (10)

Best value: STARSHIP MALLOMAR (6)

FIRST: El Scorcho needed last and gets two-level class relief on Thursday; half-mile work on May 8 seals the deal. Matcha owns positional speed and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Josefa regressed in last after pace-pressing fourth in prior; rebound threat.

SECOND: Go Jo Jo Go is by a win-early sire; best guess in field of newcomers. Acting Lucky has bullet drills on work tab; could be a runner. Rock With Robin debuts for potent first-out stable; stay tuned to the tote.

THIRD: Sea Lover ships in from Tampa after winning first two starts of career; ready for prime time. Bychance exits front-running maiden score in last; big-time player. Bahamian Prince could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very dangerous.

FOURTH: Jack El Barbaro drops after taking forward step in second lifetime start last time; more to come. Captain Duke makes first start since claimed after speed and fade in debut; worth long look. Tiger's Back could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Stone Hands faces weaker after being done in by distance and pace last time; better spot. Fifth Title makes quick return (13 days) and moves to dirt; very interesting. Be Gone Daddy could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: Starship Mallomar compiled four sharp works since two-move sixth in last; breakthrough predicted. Pechanga tallied solid late-pace figure in lone grass start; very playable. Longpants Required fired 5-furlong bullet for first start in seven weeks; must be factored into the mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Unprecedented withstood front-end pressure when a determined maiden winner in last; more to give. Maserati Man was fast-figured second in last; be no surprise. Beyond Gone was a clear-cut winner at this level in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Fast Venezuela is quick from the gate and projects as the main speed. Chit Chat Girl makes peak start of form cycle after even third versus pricier at Tampa last time; dangerous. Blessed Beast was a hard-charging second in most recent; must consider.

NINTH: Heiressall fired crisp half-mile work since late-running fourth in last; call based on price potential. Violent Times tallied swift pace and final figures when a game second in last; regresses at short price Thursday? Day by Day has finished second in four of last five starts; minor award again?

10TH: Espiritu de Luna, from a dam that has thrown a turf winner, drops to lifetime low for surface switch; close call in wide-open nightcap. Dotdotdash endured tough trip when fourth as the favorite last out; recoups losses Thursday? Cookie Cove has worked three times since sharp second in last; logical contender. Hechizada runs late and could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.