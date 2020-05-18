Best bet: ALASKAN (5)

Best value: MEADOW BEAUTY (1)

FIRST: Meadow Beauty owns sprinter's speed and could capitalize on soft lead in contentious opener. Ocean Air was a willing fourth in tough-trip debut; dangerous. Setting the Mood bested Ocean Air by a neck and a head when a sharp second in first start; could easily take this.

SECOND: Great Warrior concluded work tab with crisp half-mile drill; best guess. Royal Approval is firing bullets for Wes Ward; could be a runner. Flying Aletha, another Ward newcomer, also is training swiftly; tote watching a must.

THIRD: Monmouth Dr gets price hike after seven-length score in last; keeps on giving. Brasstown is speedy and drops; logical, short-priced player. Third Army logged four tight works for first start since March; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Carolyn's Smile is speedy, moves to grass and drops to lifetime low. Dinner at Five owns two seconds and three thirds from eight starts; another minor award? Cassey's Girl makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting.

FIFTH: Alaskan pursued swift splits when a determined maiden winner in last; pairs up. Deckology owns stalker's style and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Big Spender has finished second in four of last five starts; runner-up again?

SIXTH: Senzazione is fleet-footed, wheels back in a hurry and gets class relief; weakness of field is selection's strength. Violent Fight was a much-improved third in last; very dangerous. Mountain Breeze came from 10th at the quarter pole to log clear-cut second at the wire; big-time player.

SEVENTH: Dr Harlan consistently notches the field's fastest late-pace figures; rates close call. Ray'swarrior is speedy and can easily take this on a soft lead. Valdocco owns fast numbers but has finished second 11 times from 21 starts; enough said.

EIGHTH: Centsless Drama is fresh and could play out as the controlling speed in South Florida debut. I'll Do It My Way drops and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Tide Storm runs late and could find the mile distance right in her wheelhouse.

NINTH: Wentz is quick from gate and firing bullets for first start in 75 days. Extrordinary Jerry owns very fast final figures but has been on the bench since September; mixed message. Mi Tres Por Ciento was a clear-cut winner at 31-1 in first U.S. start; don't ignore.

10TH: Allgorilla adds blinkers and projects as the speed of the speed in bulky field. Good Timing Man owns versatile running style and logged three tight works for first start since August; dangerous. Somethinstappin logged only win on GP sod last summer; very interesting. Bodie Cody regressed in last after finishing third in prior three outings; don't dismiss. Snoring Barth could impact at beefy ticket if pace meltdown ensues.