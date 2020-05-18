TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Gulfstream selections for Friday, May 22

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: SIR HOSKI (10)

Best value: BEAST OF WILDWOOD (7)

FIRST: Unforeseen was pace- and trip-compromised in last; primed for breakthrough in third start of form cycle. Wicked Mercury also exits rough journey in last; dangerous. Love Ranger drops and owns competitive turf numbers; don't ignore.

SECOND: Congrats Again was a late-running third in dirt debut; move to grass plays to strength. Golden Pal was a game second when 50 cents on the dollar in debut; underlay once again. Famous Gent is from a dam that has thrown three turf winners; worth long look.

THIRD: La Tres Jolie visually and numerically impressed when winning by more than six lengths last out; pairs up. Paynter Fest also exits dominant victory (seven lengths) in last; big-time threat. Samis Car is speedy, drops and returns to dirt; wake-up potential. 

FOURTH: Cowboy Culture is training swiftly for return from 85-day layoff; class relief seals the deal. Morning Stride owns a win, two seconds and two thirds from last five starts; logical, short-priced player. Great Kahuna has logged all three career wins on GP grass; very interesting.

FIFTH: Union Line was a non-stressful fifth in debut; forward move predicted. Ten Miles High has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Sundown Kid fired 5-furlong bullet to conclude workout tab; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Cool Hand Coop was a change-of-pace third in most recent start; move to give. Bahamian Beat moves to grass and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; wake-up potential. Jaxon's Goldie is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Beast of Wildwood should pack amplified late wallop with favorable cutback in distance. Don't Get Khozy gets confident price hike after winning second straight last time; could easily take another. Kimura is speedy and drops; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Play That Tone owns stalker's style in field where pace meltdown could ensue. Sugar Bolt is rested and notched both wins going wire to wire; serious, front-end threat. Palace Two Step, another that has logged both victories in front-running fashion, must shake clear from Sugar Bolt; pace makes the race.

NINTH: Roman Empire has drilled twice since displaying improved speed in last; career best on tap. Gray Beau, a game second in last, also worked two times in the interim; very dangerous. Roddick is riding a two-race winning streak; don't dismiss.

10TH: Sir Hoski regressed in last but returns to level of game placing in prior; rebounds at beefy number. Star of Stars moves to grass after much-the-best score in debut last summer; demand value. Dillon Rocks was third behind a next-out winner in last; worth long look. Bacano owns positional speed and makes first start since claimed; must be factored into the mix.

