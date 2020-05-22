Best bet: FAST MAGIC (6)

Best value: SOUPER COURAGE (10)

FIRST: Ocala moves to the grass and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; breakthrough predicted. Bee Wings displayed improved speed in last; developing and dangerous. Maricopa owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

SECOND: Blue Blue Ice has hit the board in eight of last 10 starts; might fall through the cracks in the wagering. Ma Meatloaf, the likely favorite, is training sharply for first start for Todd Pletcher. Sizzling Roma owns a win, three seconds and two thirds from last seven outings; must consider.

THIRD: Notsosubtle drops and makes third start of form cycle; forward move predicted. A I Initiative packs potent late punch on best efforts. Spinning Kitten has trained consistently since game placing in last.

FOURTH: Yellow Brick Road is firing bullets for first start since October; ready to roll. Prairie Wings has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Lasting Union was compromised by wide trip in last; worth long look.

FIFTH: Indicia moves to grass after tallying fast late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Joyful Heart, another last-race winner, used new tactics (came from back of pack) to take last; very dangerous. Extra Extra is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead.

SIXTH: Fast Magic logged fast final fractions in both starts; crisp half-mile drill on May 17 seals the deal. Mukulwitz is riding a forward line on pace and final figures; dangerous. Chill Haze owns two seconds and a third from last three starts; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Papa's Little Girl gets confident price hike after game second in last; more to come. Ms Meshak gets class relief and could be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues. She's Primo is speedy and rested; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Bourbon in May was pace- and position-compromised last time; rates another chance. Surf Shack endured horror trip when seventh at 123-1 last out; worth long at long price. My Point Exactly is fleet-footed and delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Unpublished made menacing middle move and faded last time; price play in wide-open sprint. Septemberten has hit the board in eight of last 10 starts; logical contender. Vincent William could play out as the controlling speed if primed for best in first start since October.

10TH: Souper Courage notched swift final fraction when a tough-trip fourth in last; more to give. Machiavelli was a hard-charging second in most recent; big-time player. Overnight Success owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the dominant front-runner from the fence; very interesting.

11TH: Fiftyshays Ofgreen is training with a purpose for first start since March; ready to fire. Elusive Molly went to the sideline in February after winning two races in a row by 10 lengths; very dangerous if all is well. Judy's Way ships south after game placing in last at Tampa; must be factored into the mix.

12TH: Worth Avenue moves to the grass for new barn after determined win in last; keeps on giving. Not Nice is rested and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very playable. Brexit Revenge drops to lifetime low in first start since August; damaged goods? True Heiress bested pricier last out; fire sale?