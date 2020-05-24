TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Gulfstream selections for Thursday, May 28

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: ETANA (3)

Best value: SKY CHASER (8)

FIRST: Maries Melody drops to lifetime low and makes third start of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. Field Bet is rested and training with a purpose; dangerous. Cultivation could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Turpial concluded work tab with crisp 5-furlong drill; best guess in field of juveniles. Mamba On Three is another newcomer that's training sharply; could be the goods. Paladio attracted Irad Ortiz for debut; follow the money.

THIRD: Etana tallied swift late-pace figure when a last-to-first maiden winner on May 3; pairs up. Mixteca is fleet-footed and gets class relief; very interesting. Little Bella owns a win, two seconds and a third from four starts; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Queen Letizia logged solid final fraction when second last time; added 16th plays to strength. Perfectcombination drops after displaying improved speed in last; very interesting. Rack Daddy is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Raspberry Ballet packs potent kick on best efforts and has benefit of rail; call based on price potential. Jeanie's Angel flashed out-of-the-blue speed in last; developing and dangerous. Awesome Ella compiled tight work tab for first start since December; worth long look.

SIXTH: Joe Di Baggio consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures and makes peak start of form cycle; forward move predicted. Karen's Cove won key race at this level in most recent; very dangerous. Mustang Cat owns competitive numbers on best efforts; must consider.

SEVENTH: Prince Khozan exits sprint and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Rebelde is firing bullets for first start in two months; worth long look at long price. Blazing Desire is fleet-footed and starts from the fence; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Sky Chaser is riding a two-race winning streak and cutback to sprint should amplify already potent late wallop. Flashing Diamond is quick from gate, needed last and looms the controlling front-runner with heads-up handling; very playable. Crumb Bun could be sitting in the catbird seat if pace gets hot and hectic.

NINTH: Party Dress is improving with each start and could be sitting on career best in third outing since eight-month absence. Dancingwithjimmieb was a clear-cut second in last; logical threat. Princess Avril is another that grabbed place prize in most recent; must consider. Wild About This was just a half-length behind a next-out winner when third in last; right in the thick of this.

