Horseracing

Steve Matthews' Gulfstream selections for Friday, May 29

By Steve Matthews
Best bet: WIND RIDGE (10)

Best value: TREVESS (9)

FIRST: Bettin Ona Kitten tallied solid late-pace figure when a hard-charging third in last; more to come. Goodbitofbizness drops after displaying improved speed in last; dangerous. Veer also gets class relief after making menacing middle move in last; must consider.

SECOND: Darla has drilled twice since useful fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Say Cheese shows work tab that culminated with 3-furlong bullet; follow the money. Special Inclusion bested top selection by a length when second in debut; regresses on Friday?

THIRD: Jamaican gets confident class hike after front-running score in last; pairs up. Earth fired crisp half-mile work since even fourth in last; very interesting. Bushrod has been idle for 15 months but owns fast figures on "A" efforts; mixed message.

FOURTH: Fancified logged four tight works since winning second in a row on April 2; keeps on giving. Sunset Promise was compromised by wide trip in last; worth long look. Toffen exits tough-trip placing in most recent; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Pretzel compiled four tight works since wide third in debut; improvement expected. Deemed Essential is training consistently for first start for Pletcher;  be no surprise. Alpha Babe debuts for win-early stable; stay tuned to the tote .

SIXTH: Lookin At Roses logged swift final fraction when third in last; added ground plays to strength. Poppy's Boys should move forward in second start since two-month absence. Sovereign Warrior was a clear-cut second in last; must respect.

SEVENTH: Apache Brave adds blinkers and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Oak Bluffs makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. Memorable Election is training with a purpose for first start in 10 weeks; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Flora Fantasy was claimed by Jorge Delgado after winning third in a row last out; returns quick dividends. Merseyside is speedy and will be aided by cutback to sprint. Sayonara Baby was just half-length behind top selection after doing the heavy lifting on the front-end last out; must consider.

NINTH: Trevess was never headed en route to more than seven-length score last time; takes another. Tweet Away Robin worked strongly since breaking maiden by 18 lengths on Jan. 24; very playable. Swirling Candy owns two wins and two thirds from five starts; hard to eliminate.

10TH: Wind Ridge notched good-looking work slate for first start with maiden-claiming tag; breakthrough predicted. Nimble Beast owns speed and could capitalize on clear-cut lead in bulky field; very dangerous. Superhighway is a fresh runner that's training strongly for Chad Brown; you know the drill. Smokey Song was an even fourth in debut at Tampa Bay Downs; ample room for improvement.

