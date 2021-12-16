Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Dec. 19
Best Bet: EPONA'S DREAM (3); Best Value: YOU'RE TO BLAME (8)
FIRST: U Should B Dancing is 0-for-12 but makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and could establish clear lead; now or never. Fancy Feline is training with a purpose for first start since August; dangerous. Ethel's Doctorate was an improved fifth in last; price will be tempting.
SECOND: Ok Honey never got going in the mud last time; dry land and class drop seal the deal. Violent Point could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; worth long look. Quality Stones could play out as the main speed with aggressive handling.
THIRD: Epona's Dream tallied rapid late-pace figure when a last-to-first winner in most recent; pairs up. Honey Money could get the early jump with heads-up handling; worth long look. Frost Me is fresh and owns advantageous running style; be no surprise.
FOURTH: Raffinity returns to selling ranks after speed and fade in last; rates close call. Linny Kate was a late-running third in last; could be aided by pace meltdown. Stormi Cat Lady needed last; improvement expected.
FIFTH: Kisses for Emily made forward move on pace and final numbers last time; more to come. Vallelujah is another that's improving with each start; very interesting. My Cara Mia Mine fired crisp half-mile breeze for return to dirt; must consider.
SIXTH: Maiden Beauty owns field's fastest late-pace and final numbers but shows light training tab for first start in 50 days; handle with care at short odds. Emila's Moon makes third start of form cycle; late-running threat. Battle Bling owns competitive numbers on best efforts; right in the thick of this.
SEVENTH: Chateau projects as the speed of the speed in compact Gravesend field. Wondrwherecraigis owns swift numbers and has won five of last six; logical favorite. Majestic Dunhill could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.
EIGHTH: You're to Blame has the benefit of the rail and logged career-best numbers at 9-furlong trip; rates close call in contentious Queens County Stakes. Empty Tomb, a determined front-end winner in last; could capitalize on soft lead; worth long look. Mystic Night, 2-for-2 at the Big A, fits the classic Chad Brown pattern; likely underlay.
NINTH: Mighty Meister drops and moves to dirt; throw deep in weak nightcap. My Brother Neil gets confident price boost after much-improved placing in last; very playable. Reunion Tour was second in last two starts; be no surprise. Viking Zim had no excuse when third at even-money last time; you've been warned.