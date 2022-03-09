Best Bet: DARN THAT SONG (4); Best Value: HEYMACKIT'SJACK (9)

FIRST: Cupids Girl owns the fastest numbers of those that have started; experience counts. No One's Laughing, a newcomer from the Chad Brown barn, gets services of Eric Cancel; combo is 4-for-5 in last 60 days. With Bells On makes first start for Todd Pletcher; crisp half-mile drill to conclude work tab.

SECOND: Even Thunder ships in from Maryland and makes third start of form cycle; class drop seals the deal. Magnetron was second as the favorite last time; another short-priced failure? Runabout was a determined winner at this level in last; must consider.

THIRD: Mo Mischief was compromised by wide trip when a clear-cut second in last; crisp half-mile drill on March 3. Magnificent Chrome jumps to next condition after sharp score in last; very playable. Stanhope is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Darn That Song displayed improved speed when a useful fourth in last; more to give. Carbon gets the meds for first start since November; dangerous. Merger of Equals is another Chad Brown newcomer that gets Cancel in the saddle; worth long look.

FIFTH: Total Effort regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebounds. Infeasible is riding a forward line on the numbers; must consider. My Boy Colton owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.

SIXTH: Calescent gets class relief after speed and fade in first local start; better fit with these. Chaysenbryn could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues; very interesting. Kerik is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

SEVENTH: Gentle Annie owns sit-and-pounce style that could be well served in field with sufficient speed. Bankers Daughter is training with a purpose for first start since May; dangerous. Snicket lost rider at start last time but could easily take this on "A" efforts.

EIGHTH: Easy to Bless bounced in last after fast-figured win two back; wet surface would add to appeal. Dontletsweetfoolya is fleet-footed and could prove very tough to collar on an unchallenged lead. Kept Waiting has won five of last seven; be no surprise.

NINTH: Heymackit'sjack drops after battling on the lead until the quarter pole last out; half-mile bullet at Fair Hill base is the clincher. Got the Gold has got a solid late kick; big-time player. Joe Gonzalez dons blinkers after non-stressful fifth in debut; improvement expected. He's Got It and Raw Courage both make first starts with maiden-claiming tags; consider both.