Best Bet: OUR BRAINTRUST (9); Best Value: TAKE IT ALL BACK (5)

FIRST: Mia Bella Rosa was a determined winner in lone Big A start; price play in weak opener. Daria's Angel is riding a three-race winning streak; very dangerous. Stay Fond could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Stilts tallied solid late-pace figure when third at 9-furlong distance last time; rail draw seals the deal. Erlich owns speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Motagally bested top selection by a nose last time and fired best-of-92 half-mile work last week; very dangerous.

THIRD: Lazarus Project notched new pace top last out and gets class relief on Saturday. Javelin was a stubborn winner in last; worth long look. Daddy D T owns fast back figures; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Canarsie Girl made forward move on the numbers last out and stretch to a mile should play to strength. Paynterbynumbers was second at 55 cents on the dollar last time; disappoints again? Cariba logged tight work tab for first start in 55 days; must consider.

FIFTH: Take It All Back has worked four times since useful fifth in debut; improvement predicted. Centrall displayed improved speed in most recent; developing and dangerous. Kathy's Cause makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Hammerin Aamer regressed in the slop last out after fast-figured fourth in previous start; rebounds. Sir Ballantine owns fast late-pace figures and would be aided by fast fractions. Preservationist never got the job done when favored in first start since 11-month layoff last time; tighter on Saturday.

SEVENTH: Professor Snape gets price boost after front-running score in last; pairs up. T Loves a Fight packs potent late kick on best efforts. Old Upstart owns swift back numbers; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Wicked Macho is rested, gets class relief and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Peter's Project was a tough-trip fifth in last; very interesting. New York Hero took backward step in last after pairing up wins in previous two starts; must consider.

NINTH: Our Braintrust tallied rapid late-pace figure when a willing second in Jerome; more to come in wide-open Withers. Tax has benefit of the rail and owns fast final fractions; very playable. Lucky Lee is fresh and owns speed and fast figures; big-time, front-end threat.

TENTH: Carmine's Honor adds blinkers after tallying fast internal numbers in last; cutback to sprint is the clincher. Hot Mesa notched swift figures when breaking maiden by more than seven lengths last out; very dangerous. Altesino is riding a forward line on the form parameters and should offer generous price; worth long look. All Clear had excuses in last two starts; juicy-priced exotics inclusion.