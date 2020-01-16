TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 18

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: BIG Q (7); Best Value: BUSTIN SHOUT (5)

FIRST: Judiths Cougar compiled tight work tab for first start since November; primed and ready. Tipazo displayed improved speed when third in last; dangerous. Fortune Found is lightly raced and still developing; don't ignore.

SECOND: Jack Bo makes third start of form cycle and logged only career win at mile distance. True Blue Giant is fresh and makes first start since gelded; must consider. Yankee Division regressed in last after determined win in previous start; rebound potential.

THIRD: Mr Phil tallied swift late-pace figure when besting a next-out winner in last; more to give. Quixotic exits fast-figured placing in debut; big-time danger. Warfront Fighter concluded work tab with 3-furlong bullet; stay tuned to the tote.

FOURTH: Tour de Force drops and makes quick return after speed and fade last week; tighter on Saturday. Peter's Project owns stalker's style and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Chief Know It All, a voided claim in last start, went to the sidelines on Nov. 14 after winning three in a row; mixed message.

FIFTH: Bustin Shout owns a tractable running style and fired crisp half-mile breeze on Jan. 3; call based on price potential. Imaginar is rested and owns fast figures on "A" efforts; dangerous. Coolboy is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Five Star Bunt adds blinkers and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. We Should Talk also is quick from gate and gets confident two-level price hike in first start since claimed; very playable. Psychic Energy looms the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.

SEVENTH: Big Q took backward step in last after fast-figured win in previous start; bounces back. Ancient Brown visually impressed when winning by more than four lengths in debut; worth long look. Fierce Lady owns two wins and two seconds from four starts; logical, short-priced player.

EIGHTH: Sunny Ridge owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts and should find ample kick intensified with cutback to 7 furlongs. T Loves a Fight exits fast-figured placing in last; very interesting. Mind Control has two wins and a second in three starts at the Big A; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Oneshotatforever gets class relief and favorable cutback in distance after earning improved internal numbers in last; throw deep in weak nightcap. Lucky E was an improved fourth in last; developing and dangerous. Honorable Avenue owns two seconds and two thirds from six starts; minor award again? Titan's Will drops to lifetime low and makes first start since gelded; must be factored into the mix.

