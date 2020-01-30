TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Feb. 2

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: AUTOSTRADE (5); Best Value: GLENN LIKES GIN (3)

FIRST: Cause I Said So drops and cuts back to sprint after regressing in last start; rebounds on Sunday. Davids Gem is speedy and could prove a very tough customer on a soft lead. Fulfill logged three tight works for first start in eight weeks; dangerous.

SECOND: Lady Cat was pace and position compromised when third in last; more to give. Two Graces bested top pick by more than a length when second last out; very playable. Sander's Empire has drilled three times since last outing; don't ignore.

THIRD: Glenn Likes Gin tallied solid late-pace figure when breaking maiden last time; pairs up. Fort McHenry is training sharply for first start since gelded; potential main speed. Forever Wicked bounced last time after fast-figured win in previous start; right in the thick of this on "A" effort.

FOURTH: Kathy's Cause overcame bad start when a determined maiden winner in last; call based on price. Abraxan was a game second in last; big-time player. Moon Heist is speedy and drops; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Autostrade notched swift final fraction when a visually-impressive winner in last; more to come. Shadow Rider has been sidelined since July but packs potent late wallop on best efforts; must take the good with the bad. Guns of Steel is fleet-footed and owns fast back figures; serious threat if all is well.

SIXTH: Sweet Meadow Mist, 1-for-1 on Big A loam, fired half-mile bullet on New Year's Day; owns win at 6 1/2-furlong distance. Hay Field was reclaimed by Linda Rice after winning two straight this past fall; very dangerous. Puffery owns two seconds and three thirds from last six starts; must be considered.

SEVENTH: Fiftyshays Ofgreen tallied quick late-pace figure when breaking maiden at Monmouth this past October; mile workout on Jan. 22 seals the deal. Water White owns fast figures and is favorably posted on the fence; big-time threat. Persisto was a tenacious, front-end maiden winner in last; razor-sharp and dangerous.

EIGHTH: Kingfish should possess amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; rates close call. Step to the Bank is fleet-footed and should be tighter in second start since eight-month absence; very interesting. Freudian Fate has finished third in last two starts; minor award again? Quickflash fired swift half-mile drill since clear-cut placing in last; likely underlay.

Steve Matthews
