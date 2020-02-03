Best Bet: LUCKY MOVE (7); Best Value: NO DISTORTION (8)

FIRST: Scuttlebuzz tallied fast late-pace figure when a hard-charging third in debut; four works in the interim seal the deal. More Graytful has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Justintimeforwine is speedy and rates a puncher's chance at a generous price.

SECOND: Rude Awakening exits front-running maiden score in last and projects as the main speed once again. Cruising Strong owns a win and three seconds from four starts; logical threat. Gipsey Sorceress has worked two times since breaking maiden by nearly five lengths last out; don't ignore.

THIRD: Grito de Pablito regressed in last after fast-figured fourth in previous start; rebounds. Tipazo was a clear-cut second in last; be no surprise. Judiths Cougar was compromised by wide trip in last; worth long look.

FOURTH: Stay Fond is riding a two-race winning streak and now makes first start for new barn; returns quick dividends. Movie Score drops and makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting. Cotton Candie Cutie has made a forward move on the numbers in last three starts; very interesting.

FIFTH: Soul Fight logged swift final fraction when a clear-cut second in last; more to give. Kadens Courage gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; very playable. Dr. Devera's Way adds blinkers after useful fourth in last; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Fierce Lady projects as the main speed on the fence with aggressive handling. Autonomous has hit the board in all three starts but failed at odds-on in last two; mixed message. Leaveuwithasmile ships in from Maryland after winning three of last four at Laurel; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Lucky Move should find already potent late kick enhanced with cutback to mile; breakthrough predicted. Elegant Zip owns early zip and could prove very tough if able to secure an unchallenged lead. Cartwheel also is speedy and should be aided by turnback in distance; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: No Distortion gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs and should offer juicy ticket in wide-open nightcap. Life in Shambles notched top figures when demolishing a cheaper field last time; bounces at short odds? Hawaiian Noises exits easy score at 55 cents on the dollar last time; small price once again. Win With Pride logged four wins, two seconds and a third from last eight starts; must be considered.